Reports out of Brazil indicate that superstar Neymar is ready to leave PSG after the conclusion of this season. Neymar, as well as Messi, could leave as part of a massive overhaul of the club’s squad. In fact, the Argentine already reportedly agreed to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal for next season.

According to Brazilian publication Uol Sport, Neymar is ready to begin a new chapter in his career. While his transfer value diminished from the record fee PSG paid in 2017, the important thing for the club is his wage. Right now, Neymar is making just under $60 million per year with PSG. That contract expires in the summer of 2025.

Clubs taking on Neymar would have to support that kind of wage. Instantly, that rules out a number of clubs. Among those is Barcelona, as the cash-strapped club is working to make ends meet. That leaves some options available to Neymar. Premier League clubs Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle can be landing spots for Neymar. Not only do these clubs have the financial backing, but each is looking for a playmaker to take the club to the next level.

Neymar having tumultuous time at PSG

Neymar is in the midst of an injury-laden and inconsistent season with PSG. On his day, he is a star. Despite having more goal contributions than appearances this season, the Brazilian has missed the last 11 games for the club due to ankle surgery after medics stretchered him off the field in an eventual win against Lille. That included the second leg against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, where PSG fell out of the competition. The injury rules him out for the remainder of the season.

As a result of his inability to lead the club to the promised land of European glory, Neymar turned into a scapegoat. Supporters of the Parisians protested at Neymar’s home, chanting ‘get lost’ over suspicions he was simply disinterested in playing for PSG.

Despite that, Neymar maintains that he is committed to the club.

