The Premier League declared that the Bournemouth match against Luton will restart from the first minute. This past weekend, the match paused at the hour mark with the score tied, 1-1.

After 59 minutes of last Saturday’s encounter, Luton captain Tom Lockyer fainted due to cardiac arrest. Players were in no state of mind to continue after Lockyer’s collapse. Consequently, players and staff abandoned the game. leading to the game’s abandonment. Tragically, Lockyer collapsed in the center circle and was whisked away to the hospital.

Witnessing Lockyer fall to the ground alone was a horrifying sight for everyone at Vitality Stadium. This terrifying tragedy occurred just months after he had a similar situation during last season’s Championship play-off final.

In May 2023, Luton achieved their first-ever promotion to the Premier League. Luton used penalties to defeat Coventry City in the Championship play-off final at Wembley. The Wales international also collapsed during the match.

Following that occurrence, he had heart surgery in the summer and was cleared to play again. This time, Luton’s medical staff escorted the 29-year-old from the field of play while paramedics and personnel attended to him.

What did the Premier League say about the Luton Town game against Bournemouth?

In a subsequent statement, Luton verified that the defender’s status was stable. As for what came next, the club said on Sunday that he was waiting for the scan and test results.

With a score of 1-1 with the clock stopped at 59 minutes, the match was declared abandoned. After discussions between the two teams, the Premier League officially announced a replay of the game in its entirety.

“The game will be rescheduled for later in the season, with a date to be confirmed following consultation with relevant parties,” the Premier League said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The decision to abandon the match in the 59th minute was made collectively between the match officials, players, managers from both clubs and the Premier League.

“The league would like to thank the medical staff and all those involved for their swift actions in responding to what was an extremely upsetting situation for everyone. We wish Tom a continued recovery and our thoughts are with him, his family and all those at Luton Town FC.”

What is the latest on Tom Lockyer’s health?

With Lockyer at the helm, Luton has risen to the top flight. As a result of his bravery, the 29-year-old will continue to lead. However, that role will be, at least for the time being, from the sidelines.

“We are thankful to report that our captain Tom Lockyer has now begun a period of rehabilitation from the comfort of his own home after he was discharged from hospital on Wednesday. This encouraging news follows a successful procedure that took place on Tuesday whereby Tom had an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) device fitted to prevent a repeat of Saturday’s incident.

“The Club, Tom and the Lockyer family would like to take this opportunity to repeat our collective heartfelt thanks to all at Bournemouth, their supporters, club officials and especially their medical staff and midfielder Philip Billing, who was the first to reach Tom on the pitch and summon assistance.

“Supported by the actions of Bournemouth’s medical team and local paramedics, it was ultimately the protocols instilled and professional actions of our own medical staff that gave Tom this chance to recover and to whom we are thankful. Naturally, the events that unfolded last weekend surprised and shocked everyone witnessing it. Together with Sporting Chance, via the Premier League, the Club is in the process of providing care for those who may be affected by any distress caused.”

Lockyer on the path toward recovery

“The clinical advice Tom and the Club has taken since the Championship play-off final has been conducted by the most renowned cardiologists, who have been involved at every step, along with a team of supporting multi-disciplinary consultants. We can now confirm that the tests taken this week had revealed that the issue Tom experienced on Saturday was different to the atrial fibrillation he suffered in May.

“Tom, his family and the Club would like to thank everyone in the football family who have sent messages of concern and love. The level of support has been overwhelming. We’re so proud to have Locks as our captain and his leadership will continue from the sidelines where his courage will inspire his team-mates, colleagues, and supporters, starting on Saturday”, the club said in their latest update.

