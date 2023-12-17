A medical emergency involving Hatters defender Tom Lockyer led to the abandonment of Luton’s Premier League match against Bournemouth.

Amidst a 1-1 tie and a 65-minute halftime interval, paramedics and personnel rushed to Lockyer. As the medical staff banded around the injured defender, they hoisted him off the field to a standing ovation from the enthusiastic spectators.

The game was temporarily halted while the officials and players made their way to the side of the field. After a little while, they returned to their respective changing rooms.

Following the players’ removal from the field, the Premier League announced that the match had been canceled. The home side subsequently said that one of their players “suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher” and was afterward sent to the hospital.

What did Luton say?

“Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain [Tom Lockyer] suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher”, Luton said in a statement.

“He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides. Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.”

They then gave an update on his status: “Tom is still undergoing tests and scans, and is awaiting the results before the next steps for his recovery are determined.

“We understand that supporters are concerned for him and that there is widespread media interest in his condition. We all want the very best for Tom, his partner Taylor and the whole Lockyer family, and politely ask that his and their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Luton give an update on Lockyer

When and how did incident happen?

That makes two games this year in which Lockyer has passed out while playing. In May’s Championship final, Lockyer was carried off the field after fainting in the 11th minute, and this occurrence will bring back unpleasant memories of that scene.

After experiencing atrial fibrillation, Lockyer was able to have surgery and recuperate in the hospital. Following Luton’s promotion to the Premier League, he was cleared to resume playing.

The day after Luton were promoted to England’s top division, Lockyer’s dad Steve shared an Instagram photo of the family rejoicing from the hospital ward.

Edwards rallied his team after the abandonment by having them stroll around the field as the spectators from both camps applauded. Bournemouth had pulled even just before Lockyer’s collapse with a goal from Dominic Solanke. It was Elijah Adebayo who gave Luton the lead in the first half.

After the match was suspended, the Premier League spoke, echoing Luton’s position: “The Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town FC has been abandoned due to a player medical incident. Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer and all players involved in today’s match.”

Meanwhile, Bournemouth also sent their well-wishes and encouragement via X: ‘We’re relieved to hear Tom is responsive. Our thoughts will continue to be with Tom and his family at this time. We’d like to thank all the medical staff for their quick action as well as everyone inside the stadium for their support and unity during a difficult moment.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / PRiME Media Images