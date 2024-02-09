On Thursday, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) revealed its plans to introduce new rules regarding sin bins. In the change, referees would be able to show a blue card to players for dissent or cynical fouls.

The offenders would then exit the pitch and their club would be temporarily down a player. These violators would eventually return to action after 10 minutes. Any player receiving two blue cards in a game will then earn a subsequent red card as well.

Sin bins previously entered the lower levels of the sport back in 2019/20. However, IFAB wanted to move these trials further up the ladder in professional soccer. It was expected that these trials are to last at least one year.

Premier League boss says blue cards are another bad idea

Following the news, many took to social media to voice their concerns over the rule. After all, lengthy stoppages involving VAR reviews regularly frustrate viewers and supporters. Introducing a new card and sin bins would only create more delays in matches.

Along with fans, coaches also seem skeptical of the new plan as well. Several top Premier League managers revealed their opinions on the issue during a round of press conferences on Friday. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp went as far as to say that IFAB has never had a good idea in his lifetime.

“It doesn’t sound like a fantastic idea in the first moment,” Klopp stated on the notion to introduce blue cards. “But actually, I can’t remember when the last fantastic idea came from these guys – if they ever had one.”

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino echoed his counterpart’s thoughts on the potential move. “I don’t know, I think that will create more debate, be more complicated for the referees, players and fans,” said the Argentine coach.

“At the moment it’s not a good idea but we’ll see what happens after it has an opportunity to see how it works. My first feeling is that it is so complicated because there are so many question marks.”

Arsenal‘s Mikel Arteta shared similar opinions on the issue as well. The Spaniard claimed that he hopes thorough testing precedes a debut in the Premier League. “I don’t know if we are ready to be fair. We have a lot going on with decisions, technology,” stated Arteta. “I don’t know if we are ready for that yet. Hopefully, it will be tested very well before we introduce it at this level.”

IFAB calls on delay of blue card trials after pushback from FIFA

Nevertheless, IFAB is under pressure from the universal instant backlash. Now, the rule deciders claim these blue card trials will face delays. Previously, the organization planned to announce the official plan on Friday. IFAB, however, revealed that nothing will go official until its annual general meeting on March 2.

FIFA played a key part in this delay. Like many others, the new idea did not thrill the governing body. After the first news broke on the issue on Thursday, FIFA officials took to X to clarify that these trials would not happen at “elite levels” of soccer.

The statement also mentioned FIFA executives will be present at the aforementioned meeting next month.

PHOTOS: IMAGO