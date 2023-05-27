Poppy Miller serves a number of roles for CBS in its soccer coverage both on Paramount+ and the Golazo Network. The host and presenter may be more known for her work with Serie A. There, she works alongside Matteo Bonetti, Marco Messina and Mike Grella to cover Serie A. Yet, her knowledge of the sport as a whole far exceeds just the Italian top flight.

As a result, she also features on Box 2 Box. This is the analytical show that is on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Golazo Network is a free channel anyone can watch with just an internet connection. Along with studio shows, live broadcasts make CBS Sports Golazo Network a useful tool for American soccer fans.

And, while not originally from the United States, Poppy Miller understands the American soccer scene better than most. Having played in college, she spent extended time in the media department of the Charleston Battery. Also, Miller covered Major League Soccer before making the switch over to CBS. Now, Miller has a diversified list of responsibilities with CBS. Miller says a 24/7 soccer channel like CBS Sports Golazo Network is a necessity for soccer fans.

The necessity for more coverage

“It feels a necessity given the demand for football coverage in this country and a luxury in how much is available on the network,” Miller said.

Her attribution to CBS’s content offering is fair. Not only does CBS carry the UEFA Champions League, but it also has Miller’s work on Serie A, the NWSL and, most recently, the US Open Cup. CBS signed a deal to broadcast the semifinals and US Open Cup Final, and CBS Sports Golazo Network is an ideal launching pad to broadcast those games. Previously, select games in the round of 32 were available for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

“Having so many properties and live matches allows us to connect the shows to live games highlighting the variety of football coverage available.”

Much of that includes women’s soccer. Miller got into soccer at a young age in Nottingham, and she found herself playing the sport more than anything. The enjoyment, as well as talent, brought her over to the United States to play at the University of South Carolina-Beaufort. There, she further developed her appreciation for the women’s game. Then, that opened doors to cover the women’s game with CBS.

“I am so proud of the love CBS and Paramount gives Women’s football,” Miller said. “Even before the Golazo Network launched, it has always felt a massive priority.”

For Miller, that included covering the CONCACAF W Championship, where she was pitchside in Mexico for the semifinals and Final.

Poppy Miller on CBS Sports Golazo Network

Those games were on Paramount+, before the launch of the Golazo Network. However, Miller took that expertise to the free channel, where her preparation and further research expanded. While she covers Serie A week in and week out, the Golazo Network and Box 2 Box are much more diverse in the leagues and competitions they cover.

One thing that helps Miller is the crew around her. “Pete Radovich, Mike Nastri and Jelani Rooks encourage us to be ourselves and gives us the confidence and freedom to try things that are outside the box.”

Then, working with Aaron West and Ian Joy, Miller can do just that, be herself. “Ian was the first person I worked with when I started at CBS. I will always be indebted to him for how much he looked out for me and helped my during that time, and still does to this day”

PHOTO: IMAGO / Insidefoto