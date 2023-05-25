In addition to the quarterfinal schedule, it was announced today that CBS Sports will be the exclusive home of the US Open Cup semifinals (August 23) and final (September 27). Specifics on which platforms these games will appear will be announced at a later date.

Continuing with streams on Golazo Network is certainly a possibility. But these games could very likely end up on Paramount+ and/or CBS Sports Network as well.

CBS’s coverage of the Open Cup has been generally well-received to date. The final stages of the 2023 tournament could be a potential audition for a full-time move for future editions of the competition.

US Open Cup round of 16 upsets

This week, the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup round of 16 delivered on excitement as the last two lower division sides in the tournament both advanced in front of record home crowds.

USL’s Birmingham Legion and Pittsburgh Riverhounds both hosted MLS opposition. And they each advanced on narrow 1-0 wins. Birmingham knocked off Charlotte FC, with the help of a Charlotte red card. All Pittsburgh needed was a 22nd minute goal to move on. Both clubs are on the same side of the bracket, so if they were to win again, they’d face each other in the semifinals.

The Hounds and Legion will be trying to replicate, and eclipse, fellow USL Championship side Sacramento Republic’s cinderella trip to the final last season. The Republic came achingly short of becoming just the second non-MLS team to win the Open Cup since 1996.

In the other US Open Cup round of 16 matches, Chicago Fire, Houston Dynamo, Real Salt Lake, LA Galaxy, FC Cincinnati, and Inter Miami all triumphed and made their way into the final eight.

Birmingham has been drawn as a host for the quarterfinals, so they’ll welcome MLS’s southern Florida side to Alabama. Pittsburgh will have to travel to Cincinnati for their next game. The full quarterfinal schedule is below:

Tuesday, June 6

7:00 PM ET / FC Cincinnati vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds / Bleacher Report App/YouTube

8:30 PM ET / Chicago Fire vs Houston Dynamo / CBS Sports Golazo Network

Wednesday, June 7

8:00 PM ET / Birmingham Legion vs Inter Miami / CBS Sports Golazo Network

9:30 PM ET / Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy / Bleacher Report App/YouTube

Photo: Birmingham Legion