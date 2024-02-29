The likelihood of Paul Pogba ending his career is growing, as the Frenchman picked up a four-year ban from all soccer. This stems from a failed test for performance-enhancing drugs.

The Frenchman tested positive for the prohibited chemical DHEA in August, after the Bianconeri’s Serie A match against Udinese. After the season-opening encounter, the 30-year-old underwent random testing.

As a result, he will now miss action until 2027. The suspension will commence from the day of the failed test after his B sample also came up positive.

The former Manchester United player’s drug test revealed increased testosterone levels, which led to a temporary ban in September. Athletes have more stamina when they take the hormone testosterone. When they finally clear him to play again, Pogba will be almost 34 years old.

What did Pogba say?

Juventus will not address the verdict as per Sky Italia. Meanwhile, the Pogba camp has already agreed to take the matter to Lausanne’s Court of Arbitration for Sport for review.

The report draws attention to Jose Luis Palomino, a defender for Atalanta. He successfully appealed his 2022 doping suspension, demonstrating that his use of the prohibited drug was accidental.

“I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect,” Pogba said in a statement on Instagram. I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me.”

“When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate antidoping regulations. As a professional athlete, I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.

“As a consequence of the decision announced today, I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

What it means for Pogba

With his 2016 return to Manchester United from Juventus—for $112 million—Pogba became the most expensive player in the world. During his 423-game career, he has netted 73 goals for both of these giants. He has won four Serie A titles, two Coppa Italias, and the Europa League and League Cup in England.

Then following his free transfer from Old Trafford in 2022, the midfielder made a triumphant return to Juventus. The fate of the 2018 World Cup champion, nevertheless, is still up in the air.

The 30-year-old only managed to get in one game for Juventus in the 2022-23 season due to a string of injuries. They even prevented him from participating in the 2022 World Cup with France.

Not only did Pogba deal with physical concerns, but his brother Mathias and several boyhood acquaintances also plotted to extort him for $13 million.

PHOTOS: IMAGO