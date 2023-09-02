Paul Pogba, a midfielder for Juventus, was said to be close to signing for a team from Turkey this summer.

However, he was unable to pass a medical examination required for his transfer from Juventus to Galatasaray.

The Frenchman reportedly received an offer from Galatasaray, according to Ali Naci Kucuk of the Turkish publication Hurriyet.

As soon as his contract at Old Trafford ended, the midfielder once again departed the Premier League.

It’s been said that the 30-year-old had a physical examination in preparation for a possible move to Turkey. However, supposedly further investigation revealed negative results. Because of this, the Turkish giants chose not to sign the former World Cup winner.

Juventus were open to shipping Pogba to Turkey

A string of unfortunate injuries hampered the ace’s first season in Turin last year. His fitness problems returned, and he sat out an alarming 43 total games. As a consequence of knee surgery, he was unable to participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After sitting out for several months, Pogba made his return to the Juventus lineup in their 1-1 tie with Bologna. He is still working to get back into game shape.

Even though it’s been almost a year since his return to Allianz Stadium, it seems the Old Lady are still willing to part with him. This is despite the fact that he put pen to paper on a four-year deal with Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.

Saudi Arabian sides hope to lure him until September 7

Two Saudi Arabian teams reportedly want to make a late play for Juventus’ Paul Pogba while the transfer window is still open. Until the Saudi transfer market ends on September 7, Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad are trying to persuade the player to make the move to the Middle East.

The report adds that even though the 30-year-old is holding out hope for a chance to show himself at Juventus, the club would be willing to negotiate a transfer due to his expensive salary.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Buzzi