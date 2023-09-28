Chelsea advanced to the fourth round of the League Cup after a difficult test from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Mauricio Pochettino and his players had been struggling recently. As a result, the cup win was a welcome reprieve. Despite finally breaking their four-game losing streak, another injury spoiled this triumph for the Blues.

Many key members of the Chelsea squad are out due to injury. Romeo Lavia, Reece James, Christopher Nkunku and Wesley Fofana are out for extended periods. Now, English defender Ben Chilwell joins the injury list at Chelsea after a mid-game knock.

How long will Chilwell be out of the Chelsea squad with injury?

The defender took a hard hit from Billy Gilmour in the waning minutes of Wednesday night’s game. Pochettino had to withdraw him not long after. Injury to the hamstring has plagued him in the past; one of these prevented him from competing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

As reported by The Times, his current setback also involves his hamstring, and he will be scanned to ascertain the severity of the damage. The Chelsea faithful must now patiently await news of how long the injury will keep him out of action.

Nonetheless, they will be holding out hope that the left-back has escaped serious harm after being challenged by Billy Gilmour. However, the 26-year-old is in serious danger of missing the next matches against Fulham and Burnley before the international break in October.

Who will replace him at Chelsea?

With Chilwell out, Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino has even more on his plate. The Argentine boss informed the media that they would need to evaluate the player’s condition the next day, but that he suspected a hamstring strain.

If the Englishman is out for an extended period of time, the team’s left-back position will be a major problem. Lewis Hall was sold during the summer, and it does not seem like Marc Cucurella is in the manager’s long-term plans as a replacement for Chilwell.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Focus Images