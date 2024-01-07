The loan transfer of Chelsea youth product Ian Maatsen to Borussia Dortmund is very near. The latest updates seem to suggest that the two clubs have already reached an agreement verbally.

The most recent reports indicate that Borussia Dortmund are targeting the current transfer window to bolster their defensive options. So, the German heavyweights have set their sights on Ian Maatsen, a 21-year-old fullback for Chelsea.

This season, the Dutch youth international has seen very little action; a transfer would certainly be beneficial for him. Maatsen became a part of Chelsea’s youth system during the summer of 2018.

He advanced through the ranks and spent last season on loan with Burnley. His strong play in 2022-23 earned him a promotion to the Blues’ main squad for the next season.

The Dutchman may have cracked the first team squad, but he’s still well down the ladder. Thus, the young ace has not received much playing time this year. His total playing time in 15 games is only 378 minutes.

Dortmund are rumored to be close to signing Maatsen on loan

No permanent exit?

Since Maatsen is eager to get more playing time, Chelsea look prepared to let him depart during the current transfer window.

Despite Mauricio Pochettino’s injury woes, the 21-year-old has only started once in the Premier League this season. While they seek to generate finances for possible transfers, Maatsen is one of their possible departures.

Sales that improve Chelsea’s financial fair play situation are going to be crucial if the club is to recruit a top striker. According to FFP, the player being an academy product would categorize any revenue collected as pure profit.

At first, Mauricio Pochettino set out to sell him permanently for a reported sum of $40 million. Nevertheless, recent speculations indicate that they have agreed to a simple, short-term loan arrangement with Dortmund.

What did Mauricio Pochettino say?

But Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Chelsea, has disputed the sale of Ian Maatsen. The Argentine made it clear that the left-back is staying put before Saturday’s 4-0 FA Cup victory against Preston: “No, that’s rumors, no. The club didn’t announce it. Tomorrow, he is going to be involved in the game.

“He was injured during the week and could not train. Yes, problems in his back. Now he came back in training and will be involved in the squad, not play [from the start] but be involved in the squad.

“He suffered a small injury but now I think he will cover to arrive but not play. How many things people don’t know and criticize us but, no, he is not going to play because he hasn’t trained for two days.”

Although the manager hinted at Maatsen perhaps staying, he never said the player wouldn’t leave on loan. Therefore, the defender’s chances of seeing more playing time would surely increase the moment he has the opportunity to go to the Bundesliga.

His single Premier League start came in a right flank role, despite his 15 appearances overall. Not to mention that he didn’t play left back in either of his EFL Cup openers.

The youngster is hoping to establish himself in a certain position, and Dortmund should be able to provide him with more opportunities to do so.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images