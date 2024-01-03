There are obstacles in striking a deal, but Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea have conducted negotiations regarding Ian Maatsen.

Recent years have been phenomenal for Borussia Dortmund, who have had great success while actively seeking out Premier League talent. They have benefited handsomely by developing and selling Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho. In the meantime, they keep an eye out for additional bright players.

The German powerhouses have turned their attention to Chelsea‘s misfit Ian Maatsen. The versatile defender may weigh his alternatives if his current position does not change. In January, to generate cash, the Blues will go for his sale.

The Evening Standard reports Dortmund has already started negotiations with the Blues in anticipation of a possible January transfer.

Chelsea give Dortmund a high asking price for Ian Maatsen

For the most part, Ian Maatsen has struggled to get consistent playing time with the first team this year. He’s one of the players expected to leave this January, despite Chelsea having activated an option to extend his contract until 2025.

But as is typical with Chelsea’s projected departing transfers, the asking price of around $33 million is too high for the Bundesliga giants. The pending move for the Dutch left defender is still very much up in the air. Thus, the two sides are reportedly still working tirelessly to resolve the matter.

Both teams still need to smooth out the deal’s framework, even if the player seems to have given the go-ahead. The Premier League side hoped to use the money they made from selling him to pay for important winter transfers.

Since Dortmund does not have the funds on hand to pay such a price in January, they may approach Chelsea about a summer loan with a buyout clause. But, due to their urgency in raising capital, the Blues will not entertain any short-term offers for the academy star. Thus, they could instead insist on a complete sale, Sky Sports says.

Given that Maatsen’s contract has 18 months remaining, the Black and Whites will likely see this as a financial opportunity. On the other hand, Chelsea may increase their number of potential suitors for the versatile defender.

New FIFA rules don’t allow Chelsea to send players on loan

The deal is still possible, but they may need some imaginative problem-solving on both sides. BVB intends to amortize the expense of a possible agreement.

However, the new FIFA financing regulations have made it harder for the English team to ship players off on loan to other foreign teams. They have used all seven of the available loans.

The German team thinks it would be a better idea to include an “option to buy” in the deal, according to further reports from Ruhr Nachrichten. Moreover, the two clubs probably do not have the same value expectations.

Maatsen has a unique playing style. It is a good fit for Edin Terzic. However, the combination of his little playing time and the fact that his contract is up in 2025, makes it hard to justify a transfer fee of $33 million.

PHOTOS: IMAGO