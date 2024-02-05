Mauricio Pochettino has been struggling at the job with Chelsea in the 2023/24 campaign. The Argentine is only in his first season at Stamford Bridge, but the prospect of the club sacking him is growing likely. Chelsea has been locked in the middle of the table for the duration of the season. After a woeful loss at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Pochettino understands that he is walking down the same path as a handful of managers before him.

At 23 games played in the current season, Chelsea sits 11th in the Premier League table. However, this is not the product of a bad run of form in a short window. Chelsea has not closed a gameweek in the top half of the table all season. Injuries have not been kind to Chelsea, but the issues for the Blues go far deeper. Now, the frustration within the club could lead to consequences for the manager.

“We are not good enough [today],” Pochettino said after the loss to Wolves. “Myself, also. I’m responsible for this ­situation. What we showed today was not good enough. We didn’t manage the ­situa­tion properly and of course, no one can be safe. I don’t want to come here and say I am the best. We’re all responsible.”

Pochettino must change at Chelsea to save job

Pochettino understands the fans’ request for any change. That includes bringing in a new manager or changing the current boss’s tactics. Yet, Pochettino did not say his players were taking kindly to the demands for better. At the same time, the club’s fans must understand that Chelsea is a young team that is still developing.

“The players need to take responsibility like I take responsibility. At the moment we’re not matching the history of the club. That’s true. We need to accept it, be critical but we cannot give up. We’ll work hard to change. If it’s not working in this way, we need to move on and find a different solution.”

The first solution Pochettino is looking at is a change in his formation. Pochettino is a firm believer in four defenders at the back. However, he may pivot to three defenders and the use of wing-backs. Traditionally, Pochettino tends to feature Thiago Silva and one other option at the back. Then, on the outside, Ben Chilwell or Marc Cucurella are on the left with Reece James or Malo Gusto on the right. That requires those options to be healthy. Oftentimes, that has not been the case.

The Evening Standard suggests Pochettino is looking at a central three defenders because it would provide more stability at the back. Chelsea has conceded 39 goals in Premier League play this year, which is worse than 13 other clubs this season.

Another managerial change at Stamford Bridge

If changes in the formation do not work, Todd Boehly and the Chelsea board may look at another change on the touchline. Since taking over, Chelsea has sacked four managers. As a reminder, BlueCo, the Chelsea ownership group, is only in its second full season in charge of the club. That would be an impressive turnover rate for managers at one club.

