Manager Mauricio Pochettino has been clean about his inability to “feel the love” from Chelsea supporters. Today is a really perilous moment for the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss.

Worse still, rumors are beginning to circulate from Stamford Bridge. Even though Pochettino just arrived last summer, he is already the subject of evaluation.

According to The Guardian, a departure will be imminent if Chelsea to achieve their bare minimum goal of qualifying for the Champions League. Their current Premier League rank of 11th renders this ambition hard to achieve, though.

Still, pinning the problem squarely on the boss is too easy.

Despite Pochettino’s best efforts, the team has struggled to find a consistent rhythm on the field. However, since he has dealt with injuries throughout the season, it is arguable whether he is Chelsea’s top concern.

Crucially, he is not to blame for the $1.3 billion spent on such a misshaped team, and he has also presided over some outstanding performances against elite sides. But it seems that the Blues’ support base doesn’t share this view.

What happened in Brentford draw?

On Saturday, the Blues went on the road to Brentford at Community Stadium, where their problems persisted. The Blues, who have had a disappointing season, were hoping to improve their promotion prospects by winning this game.

Still, they needed a late goal from Axel Disasi in the 94th minute to salvage an away draw. In the 35th minute, Nicolas Jackson put the visitors on the board. Eventually, the hosts took the advantage in the second half thanks to goals from Mads Roerslev and Yoane Wissa.

As the match seemed headed for a Chelsea loss, some fans reportedly began shouting Mourinho’s name, according to The Mirror. What’s more, The Sun add that Chelsea supporters criticized Pochettino and owner Todd Boehly. Scenarios of open defiance unfolded in the away end as they yelled out expletives like “f*ck off” directed at the former Tottenham boss.

In addition, they called their American owner a “c*nt”. Not only did they yell insults at the two, but they confirmed that the fans also supported ex-manager Jose Mourinho and former owner Roman Abramovich.

How did Mauricio Pochettino respond?

The 52-year-old has now come clean about the Chelsea faithful’s lack of love. He has also stated his intention to change people’s views of him and promised to alter the current storyline.

“I’ve been told but I didn’t hear [the chanting]. It was difficult for me to understand but it’s normal. Someone asked me, ‘You feel the love from the fans?’ No. We need to build our relationship.

“You build your relationship by winning games but at the moment we are not matching the expectation. Normally in football, you pay with the coach or with the people above.

“It’s normal, we were losing the game 2-1 and they expressed their frustration. Of course, I am responsible, I am the head coach. The relationship is good, the fans are emotional. I know this business. I will never give up, I am going to fight,” he added.

“Today is my 52nd birthday, I know this business very well, but I’m never going to give up. I’m ready to fight tomorrow and the next game. We are going to keep going,” he added.

