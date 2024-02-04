Todd Boehly acquired Strasbourg in the summer, making them the second team in what might become a soccer empire with Chelsea.

Strasbourg supporters met the takeover with strong opposition, they feared for the club’s autonomy.

It has been over six months since Boehly took control. Nevertheless, some supporters of the Blue-and-Whites still harbor their initial disapproval.

Strasbourg has been transformed into little more than a farm club for the Blues. This is even though the BlueCo riches have enabled them to spend lavishly. This has undoubtedly confirmed the suspicions of the supporters.

Fans protest again

During Friday’s Ligue 1 match against PSG, supporters of Strasbourg persisted in their demonstrations against Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly.

Paris Saint-Germain won 2-1 thanks to a goal and an assist from Kylian Mbappe. But what really got people talking were the home supporters’ reactions from the stands.

Fans have opposed BlueCo ever since Boehly acquired a controlling interest in the French club. The American allegedly spent $82 million purchasing a share in the club, which he plans to use to fund his multi-club strategy for developing new players.

On Friday, Racing supporters demonstrated with improvised banners reading “Boehly not welcome” in immense red letters. “All our fears about the BlueCo project, confirmed in this transfer window”, also read one banner that waved during their match against the Parisians.

Feeder club for Chelsea?

When Strasbourg defeated Toulouse 2-0 at home in August at The Stade de la Meinau, supporters of the Ligue 1 team also held a banner. ‘No to the timeshare’, it said.

A multi-club approach, according to Boehly, is a great opportunity for young players to get experience outside of the major teams. The Strasbourg faithful, nevertheless, seem to have made their disapproval known.

Despite heavy summer spending, Patrick Vieira’s squad failed miserably early in the 2023 Ligue 1 season. It wasn’t until late in the season that they finally delivered on expectations. Strasbourg are still mired in the middle of the table.

Angelo Gabriel, a young sensation from Brazil, is now the most gifted player for the French club Strasbourg after joining from Chelsea. But he hasn’t exactly made headlines, and rumors say he hasn’t even managed to settle down in France.

This time, another young Blues player, Andrey Santos moved to France on loan. The French club is reportedly questioning whether they really need the highly regarded 19-year-old.

Santos has had a quiet season, failing to see any action beyond a few of minutes in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest in the opening half of the season.

Fans of Strasbourg are apparently sick of seeing their club used as a stepping stone to Chelsea. Fans of the Alsatians are very unhappy over the club’s decision to loan the Brazilian ace until the season ends.

Head coach Patrick Vieira of Strasbourg sought an experienced reinforcement, but instead, he received another youngster from the Premier League side.

Worse even for the French side, club captain Matz Sels has joined Nottingham Forest, thereby exacerbating the situation.

Photo credit: Paul Terry / Sportimage