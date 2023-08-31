The United States is where Novak Djokovic and Lionel Messi crossed paths as the Argentine adjusts to life outside of Europe.

After signing with Inter Miami in July, Messi wasted no time demonstrating his prowess on the field. He led Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup, the club’s first trophy. The most recent watershed event occurred in New York City. There, he met the current world No. 2 in tennis, Novak Djokovic.

Messi is a known tennis enthusiast. Therefore, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner undoubtedly enjoyed the opportunity to meet a 23-time Grand Slam champion. The Serbian is still among the top players in the world of tennis. Most recently, he lost in the 2023 Wimbledon Final to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. Now, Djokovic is in the United States to compete in the US Open and reclaim his tennis dominance.

Djokovic enjoyed another meeting with Messi

Novak Djokovic addressed ESPN Mexico about his recent dinner with the World Cup winner. “It’s the second time we met with each other. We talked for 15 minutes about everything, I would like to meet him and talk about everything again. Messi is a phenomenon. He’s a huge champion, I have a huge respect for him,” he said.

The pair had spoken to one another before, so their encounter in the US was not their first, as Nole pointed out. The tennis great has won an incredible 23 Grand Slam championships, which is the most in men’s tennis history. Fittingly, Messi has the most titles of any men’s soccer player in history.

Playoffs still out of reach for Miami

After ending his two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi has been on fire for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. Due in large part to his efforts, the league’s statistical cellar dwellers prevailed in the first-ever Leagues Cup, defeating Nashville SC on penalty kicks in the championship game.

After a goalless draw against Nashville on Wednesday in MLS, the team’s playoff hopes were severely dented. This was the first time Miami failed to win since Messi’s arrival. It is safe to say that there is more to be done before the 37-year-old can assist the Florida team to the playoffs.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire