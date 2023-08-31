Les Pirates supporters can utilize our Brest TV schedule to find all the club’s matches available on US TV and streaming.

One of the smaller top tier clubs in France, Brest have nonetheless carved out a niche in Ligue 1 in recent seasons.

Brest TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Stade Brestois 29 on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1950

Stadium: Stade Francis-Le Blé

Manager: Eric Roy

Ligue 1 titles: 0

Coupe de France: Quarterfinals (1983, 2015)

Lower division titles: Ligue 2 winners (1981)

You can find Stade Brestois, and the entire Ligue 1 schedule, on the networks of beIN SPORTS in the USA.

Between beIN SPORTS (English), beIN SPORTS en Español (Spanish), and beIN CONNECT (streaming), every Ligue 1 game is shown each week. A selection of Ligue 2 games are shown as well.

FOX Sports meanwhile has the rights to the Coupe de France competition as of 2023.

UEFA’s European competitions are available on Paramount+ in English. Univision, TUDN, UniMás, and ViX carry UEFA games in Spanish.

Brest History

Stade Brestois 29 was officially formed in 1950 after a merger of five different local clubs. One of those was Armoricaine de Brest, which the new club took the league place and much of it’s structure from, dated back to 1903.

The “29” in Brest’s official club name and badge is the number of the French départment of Finistere, where Brest is located on the far western point of the country.

By 1970, the club was in the second tier. At the end of the decade, they made it to Ligue 1 for the first time in their history. After a brief trip back down, Brest would spend most of the 1980s in the first division. 1987’s eight-place finish was the best league position ever attained by the club.

This era also came with a name change – to FC Brest Armorique.

In the early 90s, severe financial problems resulted in Brest going down to the second tier. Even worse, the club went completely bankrupt shortly after, forcing the professional team to be dissolved.

This left the amateur reserve team to carry on. In 1993 the Stade Brestois name returned, and the club continued on its climb out of the amateur ranks. The 2004 side – including Franck Ribéry – won promotion to Ligue 2.

2010 saw Brest back in Ligue 1 for the first time since the 1990s. Three seasons later they were back in Ligue 2. But at the turn of the 2020s, they were back in Ligue 1, where they’ve remained as of the 2023/24 season.

Since 2011, a small amateur team featuring immigrants from western France in the New York area has been sponsored by the club, known as “Stade Brestois NY”.

The Stade Francis-Le Blé has been the club’s home since 1922, and holds just over 15,000 fans.

