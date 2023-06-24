It was revealed last week that Martin Tyler would not be returning to Sky Sports ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season. The legendary commentator departed the network after 33 years with the company.

Sky Sports then quickly followed up this news to announce that Peter Drury would be replacing Tyler. The move led to fears Stateside that Drury would depart NBC Sports to take the prestigious job with Sky.

Drury has been NBC’s lead Premier League commentator since taking over for Arlo White in 2022. The veteran play-by-play announcer is widely adored here in the States and would be a major loss. However, NBC Sports has revealed that Drury will remain with the American broadcaster.

NBC Sports spokesperson confirms Peter Drury will remain at network

“We congratulate Peter Drury and our partners at Sky Sports, as Peter becomes the lead voice of the Premier League in the U.K. We’re fortunate that Peter will continue to serve as our commentator on Saturday matches on NBC and Peacock as well as select additional matches throughout the season,” proclaimed an NBC spokesperson.

“We’ll announce our full commentating plan as we get closer to the season.”

NBC Sports and Sky Sports are both currently operating under the same umbrella. Comcast owns both networks, which makes it possible for Drury to work for the two non-competing companies. The American conglomerate officially acquired Sky Sports in January of 2019.

Drury seen as perfect fit to replace legendary Martin Tyler

Replacing Martin Tyler is not an easy task. The legendary commentator’s voice has become synonymous with the Premier League. Drury is the best candidate for the job. The 55-year-old commentator is a fan-favorite behind the microphone and will fit perfectly at Sky Sports.

“I’m massively excited to be joining Sky’s outstanding roster of commentators,” Drury stated after accepting the new job.

“To be working on the best games week in week out with a broadcaster that has told the Premier League story since the very beginning feels like the opportunity of my career and I can’t wait to get started.”

Premier League fans Stateside can breathe easy knowing that Drury is not departing the NBC Sports telecast. The upcoming 2023/24 English top flight season will start on Friday, August 11th.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images