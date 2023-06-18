Renowned broadcaster Peter Drury is replacing Martin Tyler at Sky Sports. The 55-year-old who is the voice of the Premier League in the US for NBC Sports replaces Tyler as the main commentator after the latter didn’t have his contract renewed.

It’s important to note that Drury will continue to commentate on games for NBC Sports as their lead Premier League announcer, but he will do one game a week for Sky Sports, which would be on Sunday, Monday, or midweek as reported by the Daily Mail.

Both Sky Sports and NBC Sports are owned by Comcast.

Peter Drury, Martin Tyler: Two of the greatest in history

Tyler, who has been the face of Sky’s coverage of the Premier League since its inception in 1992 is stepping down from his role after a legacy of 33 years.

After his arrival at Sky Sports was confirmed, Drury said, “I’m massively excited to be joining Sky’s outstanding roster of commentators. To be working on the best games week in week out with a broadcaster that has told the Premier League story since the very beginning feels like the opportunity of my career and I can’t wait to get started.”

Sky’s director of Football, Greg Hughes also claimed that Drury will bring great enthusiasm and energy, citing the broadcaster as one of the game’s most poetic commentators.

Hughes also paid tribute to Tyler for his dedication to his legacy for over three decades. He said, “Everyone at Sky Sports would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Martin for his unparalleled contribution and dedication to our coverage over the last 30 years. The Voice will always be synonymous with the Premier League and Sky Sports.”

“When you think of commentary, you think of Martin Tyler. ‘Collymore closing in’ (from Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Newcastle in 1996) and ‘Aguerrrrrroooooooooo’ are two of the greatest moments in Premier League history. We thank him and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Earlier The Daily Mail had also reported that Sky had axed half of their football reporting team as part of a cost cutting exercise, with legendary interviewer Geoff Shreeves being asked to take a significant pay cut.

Photo: IMAGO / Sportsphoto