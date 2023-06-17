Legendary commentator Martin Tyler has announced that he is leaving Sky Sports ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season. The 77-year-old soccer personality departs after 33 years with the British network.

Tyler’s exit may not come as a surprise to many, as Sky Sports has parted ways with multiple key figures in recent months.

“It’s been a privilege to play a small part in the broadcasting history of the greatest league in the world,” Tyler said in a statement.

“I have worked alongside legions of wonderful professionals in all aspects of the television industry. I thank them all for their support and expertise. It has been an honor to be a member of a very gifted team.”

Commentator called one of the most iconic Premier League goals

Tyler had been the network’s lead commentator since the Premier League formed in 1992. In quite possibly his most iconic moment with the microphone, the commentator called Sergio Aguero’s title-winning goal in 2012. The Argentine scored a last-minute goal against Queens Park Rangers to give Manchester City the Premier League trophy.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters referenced this massive moment in his statement regarding the commentator.

“[Tyler] has made a remarkable contribution to the game and there will be generations of football fans who will always remember his words in those big game moments, and of course ‘that goal’ by Aguero on the last day of the 2012 season,” proclaimed Masters.

Sky cuts costs, but Martin Tyler isn’t retiring

Prior to moving to Sky Sports in 1990, Tyler began his commentating career with ITV. He worked with this network throughout the 1970s and 1980s. While Tyler has announced that he is leaving Sky Sports, there is no indication that he will be retiring just yet.

Tyler becomes the latest popular figure to depart the network. Sky Sports has also recently parted ways with Jeff Stelling and Graeme Souness as well. Mail Sport revealed earlier in the week that the network had fired half of their soccer reporting team. Geoff Shreeves, while retained by Sky Sports, was also asked to take a pay cut.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images