Tottenham Hotspur has revealed that Ivan Perisic has suffered a season-ending injury in training this week. The unfortunate news now most likely means that the versatile midfielder has potentially played his final game with the club. Perisic’s current contract at Spurs expires in June 2024.

“We can confirm that Ivan Perisic has suffered a complex Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in his right knee,” the club said in a statement released on Wednesday. “The experienced Croatia international sustained the injury in non-contact training and will undergo surgery. Ivan will then commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff and is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.”

Perisic training injury ends

Spurs signed Perisic in the summer of 2022 as a free agent. The winger or wing-back played 50 total matches for the north London outfit in the last 13 months. He managed to score one goal but also added 14 assists during his time with the club.

Perisic has featured in all five of the team’s Premier League fixtures this season, all as a second-half substitute. The veteran grabbed an assist in his club’s epic comeback victory against Sheffield United last weekend.

Perisic almost moved away from north London

New Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has regularly opted for either Son Heung-min or Manor Solomon in Perisic’s preferred left-wing position. This helped fuel rumors that the Croatian midfielder would depart the club this past summer.

Some reports claimed Perisic and Spurs would terminate his contract so he could move to a Croatian club. However, this obviously did not occur prior to the midfielder’s significant injury.

Spurs have gotten off to a flying start during the early stages of the 2023/24 Premier League season. Postecoglou has brought an exciting style of play to the team despite selling his best player, Harry Kane, to Bayern Munich. Spurs have already racked up 13 league goals, which is currently third-most in the top flight.

