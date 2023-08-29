Inter Milan looks set to soon sign Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich. The Italian club has been in negotiations with the German giants regarding Pavard for weeks. However, it seems as if Inter will finally land the versatile France international in the coming days.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is claiming that the two teams have agreed on a base fee of around $32 million. The deal will also include about $2 million of potential add-ons as well. Pavard is set to travel to Italy on Tuesday, with hopes of completing a medical the following day.

Defender departs Bayern despite being key figure at club

Pavard has been a mainstay in Bayern’s defense since he arrived at the club in 2019. The French defender was essentially an immediate success with the Bundesliga side. The club collected the league title, DFB-Pokal, and Champions League with Pavard as a regular starter in his first season in Bavaria.

Despite becoming a key player in the German club, Pavard was eager to join Inter this month. The 27-year-old Frenchman has not featured for the Bundesliga team since they lifted the DFL-Supercup in mid-August. Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel left Pavard on the bench for their opening league match of the current campaign. The defender was then ruled out of the following game due to illness.

Pavard to become major part of Inter Milan rebuild

Pavard looks set to become Inter’s 13th summer signing so far. The Champions League runners-up are currently attempting a rebuild after a host of players have departed the club. However, many of Inter’s deals so far have come either on loan or a free transfer. Pavard will soon become the club’s biggest purchase of the summer.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi typically deploys a 3-5-2 formation utilizing wing-backs instead of traditional full-backs. This system will most likely mean that Pavard will slot in as the right-sided center-back with his new club. Matteo Darmian has played his position for the team’s two Serie A matches this season. However, the versatile defender can also play farther up the pitch at times.

