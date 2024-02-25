It seems like Luka Modric and Real Madrid are nearing the conclusion of their lovely collaboration. This summer, the Croatian will likely leave Spain after a 12-year stay.

They reportedly won’t offer a new contract to the 38-year-old, who is now in the final months of his deal. It seems like the former Ballon d’Or winner will also be pleased to leave.

Rumor has it that he has been unhappy with Carlo Ancelotti’s playing time recently. The younger generation has proven capable of taking over, marking the completion of Real Madrid‘s midfield transformation.

Jude Bellingham’s impact in Spain has been captivating, while Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni are also highly regarded. Due to the trio’s commanding lead, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have played fewer minutes this year. This is the farewell dance for many members of the club.

Retirement out of the table?

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti recently invited Luka Modric to join his coaching staff starting from the next season. His playing career would be cut short as a result.

Despite his advancing years, the Croatian has no intentions of retiring from playing, even if it means departing Real Madrid. Consequently, he has declined Ancelotti’s offer. He also saw the offer as an indication that he wouldn’t be playing in the Spanish capital anymore.

Because of the value he has added to Real Madrid’s success since he joined in 2012, the club will not try to persuade Modric to reconsider. The midfielder, who will captain Croatia at Euro 2024, will then consider his options, including retirement, before deciding what to do next.

Either way, with summer offers pouring in from the Saudi Pro League and MLS, Modric is ready to play until he is 40 years old. These two options would be quite lucrative.

Back to his origins?

On the other hand, Croatian news site 24 Sata claims that Dinamo Zagreb president Mirko Barisic has extended an offer for him to rejoin his former team.

The publication adds that Barisic spoke with the player one-on-one and told him that the club would be ready for his return at the season’s end if he so desired.

The veteran is thus contemplating the move, having started his rise to the greatest level of soccer with them before joining Tottenham in 2008.

Vlatka Peras, chairperson of the Dinamo Zagreb board of directors, made it clear last September that the Croatian club wanted to bring back their own star player.

“He is in the last year of his contract, I will call him this winter, of course. So how could Dinamo not want Luka Modrić back? I can’t say that I am in constant contact with him, but I know members of his family,” she said.

“It would make sense for him to return to Dinamo at the end of his career, why not? Dinamo will certainly do everything in its power to make it happen. Now, whether that will be enough, we will see.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pressinphoto IMAGO / ANP