This week saw Jose Mourinho’s dismissal from Italian side Roma. From that point on, however, he has been the subject of much speculation about his future in soccer, both among fans and analysts. In a statement, the Stadio Olimpico outfit confirmed the Portuguese manager’s departure, ending his two-and-a-half-year tenure with the club.

Despite now sitting seventh in Serie A, Mourinho‘s squad crashed out of the Coppa Italia in their most recent match. For the experienced tactician, it turned out to be his last game for the Giallorossi. On the other hand, Roma advanced to the Europa League last 16 after reaching the championship game a year ago. Mourinho also led them to their first trophy in 14 years—the Europa Conference League—the previous season.

In his 20-plus years of managerial career, the 60-year-old has never failed to reach a cup final. Still, after four different stints, he has seen a decline in performance. He has so far had top stints at three English clubs, two Italian sides, and one Spanish team. The renowned manager, nevertheless, is now seeking a new job, and he has a lot of possibilities lined up.

Saudi Pro League move on cards?

It looks like Jose Mourinho has already found a new team. The 60-year-old has accepted a position with Saudi Pro League powerhouse Al-Shabab. Mourinho already has a verbal deal with the Riyadh-based outfit, according to Asharq Al-Awsat. It’s believed that he will instantly replace Croatian Igor Biscan as coach of the squad.

During a video conference meeting, ESPN added that sports director Domenico Teti made the proposition. The next several days might see the Portuguese’s trip to Riyadh.

With just five victories out of 19 games played this season, Al Shabab is in disarray and will look for a new manager soon. They are now in 11th position in the Saudi Pro League. The team’s roster has noteworthy players such as Ever Banega, Yannick Ferreira, Romain Saïss, Habib Diallo, and many Saudi national team members.

In October, Mourinho expressed his conviction that he will work in the Gulf state at some stage in his career. He only continued a pattern of comments in which he indicated his readiness to work there. Along those lines, he mentioned turning down a rich offer from a Saudi squad when he was coach at Roma.

After Jorge Jesus of Al Hilal and Luis Castro of Al Nassr, Mourinho would become Jorge Mendes’ third client in the SPL. Should the agreement materialize swiftly, Mourinho may face his ex-side Roma in a friendly on Wednesday for his debut game in command.

Mourinho keeping jobs in Italy on the table

Despite initial reports of a done deal, Italian media outlets now allege that Mourinho has opted not to accept the offer from Al-Shabab.

Though the Saudi Pro League sent an offer to ‘The Special One,’ the fired Roma coach has no plans to accept. This information comes from Sky Italia.

According to previous rumors, the wonder coach could wind up remaining in Serie A. Jose Mourinho has been proposed by Jorge Mendes to Aurelio de Laurentiis, president of Napoli.

Once the news broke that the boss was available, Sportmediaset said that his representative Mendes called De Laurentiis. The Portuguese super-agent mentioned the possibility of a summer transfer to the Maradona.

However, De Laurentiis would be ill-equipped to meet Mourinho’s $7.6 million annual salary demands. It is the only obstacle to his arrival in Naples.

PHOTOS: IMAGO