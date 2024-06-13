Jose Mourinho recently reflected on his illustrious career, singling out the iconic San Siro as the greatest stadium he has ever worked in. The Portuguese tactician, known for his tenure with numerous top-tier clubs, has taken up a new role at Fenerbahce.

However, as he awaits the start of pre-season training, Mourinho has been sharing his insights as a pundit. The manager spoke with TNT Sports about his career’s venues and fanbases. So, when asked to choose the best stadium, the Portuguese did not hesitate.

“San Siro is the greatest stadium in the world,” he declared, paying homage to the historic ground where he achieved significant success with Inter. During his time with the Nerazzurri, Mourinho led the team to numerous victories, including a memorable Champions League triumph in 2010. That way, he solidified his legendary status in the world of soccer.

However, when it came to identifying the most loyal fans, Mourinho’s thoughts turned to Italy once more. But it was not to Inter. Instead, he praised the supporters of Roma, the club he managed until recently.

“For a team not used to winning, Roma fans are so, so loyal to the team,” he said. This acknowledgment is particularly poignant given Roma‘s history of fluctuating fortunes and also its struggles to compete at the highest levels in the European scene consistently.

What is Mourinho’s best trophy in career?

The passionate and unwavering support of the club’s fans, who stood by the team through thick and thin, marked Mourinho’s tenure at Roma. The Stadio Olimpico has witnessed the fervor of the supporters. Thus, the boss’s comments underscore the unique bond between the club and its fanbase.

Despite not having a legacy of consistent victories, the Giallorossi’s fans have maintained an extraordinary level of loyalty and dedication, something Mourinho deeply respects. Reflecting on his most cherished achievements, Mourinho highlighted his recent success with Roma in the UEFA Conference League. “The best trophy of my career? The last one, the Conference League with Roma,” he stated.

For one of soccer’s most celebrated and enigmatic managers, the most recent victory always holds a special place. According to him, it reflects the immediacy of the emotions and the effort that goes into each campaign. The Conference League triumph was particularly significant for the Rome-based side, as it marked their first major European trophy. It was also a testament to the 61-year-old’s ability to lead and inspire his teams to victory.

Jose Mourinho carries legacy at San Siro and in Italy

Mourinho’s career has spanned several of Europe’s elite clubs, including Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Tottenham. Each stint has been characterized by both spectacular highs and challenging lows. His time at Inter remains one of the most successful periods, highlighted by a historic treble in the 2009-2010 season. Mourinho cemented his relationship with the San Siro and the fans during this time, making his recent comments about the stadium particularly heartfelt.

Meanwhile, his tenure at Roma was not as laden with trophies. Yet, it showcased Mourinho’s ability to connect with a club and its supporters on a deeper level. The Roma fans’ unwavering support and the team’s spirited performances under his guidance were integral to their Conference League success. This victory not only added another trophy to Mourinho’s extensive collection but also brought immense joy to a fanbase starved of major European success.

