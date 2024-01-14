Hans-Joachim Watzke has brushed off concerns that managing returning winger Jadon Sancho would be challenging. The English international, he has maintained, has no issues with discipline.

Jadon Sancho made headlines earlier this week when he made a sensational homecoming to Borussia Dortmund. He arrived back to Signal Iduna Park on loan from Manchester United until the season ends.

The agreement brings Sancho full circle, returning him to the club from where he rose to prominence as one of Europe’s most promising young players from 2017 until 2021.

Disagreement with manager Erik ten Hag made it difficult for the 23-year-old to get any playing time with the first squad at Old Trafford this year. After a rough start to the season, the club banned the attacker from the first squad after he accused the Dutchman of trying to make him a scapegoat.

The player came off the bench to help the Black and Yellows in their Bundesliga match against Darmstadt on Saturday night, marking his return to the field. He had an immediate impact by assisting on a goal.

For the Englishman, it was his first competitive outing since August. When Sancho first played for the Bundesliga giants, he scored 50 goals and set up another 64. After a disastrous 2.5 years at United, he will now look to regain his form.

What did Borussia Dortmund CEO say about Sancho?

The English media has widely reported the so-called attitude and disciplinary issues of Sancho in the last several weeks. Yet, Hans-Joachim Watzke has since refuted their assertions.

“Jadon doesn’t have a discipline problem at all, I don’t know who has been saying that”, the Borussia CEO told Sky Germany.

“Jadon only has one problem, he’s late from time to time. His internal clock is not so well-developed. He’s a very nice boy, but every now and then he’s late. But you have to accept that. What do you go to the stadium for? We don’t go there because everyone is always on time. I care about how he plays with the ball.”

Sancho’s future at Manchester United has reached an impasse

Will United live to regret Sancho?

Watzke still believes in Sancho’s abilities, and Dortmund would love it if he can go back to his best next season. That way they would be able to compete for a UEFA Champions League spot ahead of next season. With three points separating them from the top four in the Bundesliga, they are now in fifth position.

Even though he’s been away for four months, United will never understand how they managed to have one of Europe’s most promising young players. Only, to lose him, after he and his boss had an argument because of an inadequate training session and an online post.

They will thereafter ask how one of Manchester United’s most talked-about acquisitions of late ends up changing in the locker room of an academy. Most importantly, in accordance with security regulations, with the door closed.

These issues take on much more significance. In particular, the Red Devils hierarchy should have got it right with Jadon Sancho. However, the winger had a hard time adjusting. Neither he nor his teammates had scored in 14 matches until Solskjaer got fired in November 2021.

Sancho’s lack of clarity about his optimal position hindered his adaptation. To try to stop United’s decline, Solskjaer shifted tactics and went to a back three. In training, the Englishman was even said to have been used as a right-wing-back.

