After Neymar and Lionel Messi left PSG, Kylian Mbappe found himself in a lonesome position. He has now spoken about his feelings towards one of his teammates.

To put his feelings into words, Kylian Mbappe said that he misses playing with Lionel Messi, his ex-colleague at Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine accepted a free transfer to Inter Miami when his contract with PSG expired in the summer.

This past summer, the French side underwent a complete roster shakeup. Messi and Neymar, two attackers who had previously arrived from Barcelona, both left Europe. When his contract expired, Messi departed for Inter Miami of the Major League Soccer. Meanwhile, the Brazilian playmaker joined Al-Hilal of the Saudi Pro League, and both players resigned from their European contracts.

It’s no secret that success in Europe has always been a goal of Les Parisiens. Thus, despite high hopes for a front three consisting of Neymar, Mbappe, and Messi, the trio only lasted two seasons together. While the club won back-to-back French championships during their three years of playing together, they failed to impress in the UEFA Champions League.

The native of Rosario had a particularly hard time winning over PSG fans, who were quite critical of him after each loss in the Champions League. His goal-scoring output in Paris was lower than it had been when playing for Barcelona. However, his brilliance was still on full display in the French capital.

Star-studded squad never worked for PSG

Only Mbappe has survived from the original ‘MNM’, with younger, more vibrant members added around him. Over the summer, they welcomed new members, Kang-in Lee, Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Bradley Barcola, and Goncalo Ramos.

But previously, the Parc des Princes outfit mostly focused on promoting and acquiring famous players. They persisted in their pursuit of high-profile signings, even when players like Neymar and Messi seemed unattainable.

There was solid reason for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to be PSG’s first publicity boy when they first came out: he helped them win Ligue 1 and rack up absurd numbers. Notable players like Neymar, Mbappe, and Messi followed the Swede in becoming PSG’s star player.

The Argentine only managed to score 32 goals while playing for the record Ligue 1 winners. But he helped set up 35 more, many of which went to Mbappe. Now, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has spoken about how much he misses playing with the Argentina captain.

What did Mbappe say about Messi?

Numerous teammates have gushed over Lionel Messi. Ignoring the fact that there were more bad times than good during his tenure with Paris Saint-Germain.

In an interview given before Wednesday’s 2-0 Trophee des Champions triumph against Toulouse, Mbappe admitted he misses playing with the forward.

He told Amazon Prime Sport: “You always miss playing with Leo Messi. For a forward like me, you love running into space, with him [in your team] you are certain you can get the ball. It’s a luxury that only he can give you.

“Overall, playing with him, it has been special. Messi deserves all the respect and actually in France, he didn’t receive the respect he deserved.”

