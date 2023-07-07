Neymar‘s season ended in February. The Brazilian required surgery to repair an injury to his ankle. He was supposed to return this week for Paris Saint-Germain‘s pre-season training.

Only three players (Presnel Kimpembe, Nordi Mukiele, and Nuno Mendes) were present this week at the new training center. Presnel Kimpembe, Nordi Mukiele and Nuno Mendes continued to heal from injuries. Luis Enrique, the new manager of PSG, only communicated with those three players.

PSG intended for Neymar to return to training with PSG at the end of last week to help him with his injury, too. However, he now has additional time off in Brazil. According to L’Equipe, the first team will not be back together until July 10. International competitions had most players busy throughout June.

Neymar allowed to miss PSG preseason training due to fine

Similarly, the defending French champions have given the Brazilian international a delay in starting his eighth season in Paris. This comes from legal concerns back home. Brazilian environmental authorities penalized the 31-year-old $3.5 million because he constructed an artificial lake on his property. However, he did not obtain the necessary permits to do so.

It has been labeled an “environmental crime” since trees were cut down and water was redirected from its natural path. In addition to the fine, three agencies will investigate the issue. Those are the local attorney general’s office, the state civil police and the environmental protection agency.

“The Department of the Environment, in addition to applying the fines considering the environmental damage caused, as well as the disrespect for the environmental laws in force, have notified the facts found to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Civil Police, the Environmental Protection Police Station and other environmental control bodies,” an official statement said.

Meanwhile, Neymar’s representative has remained silent on the issue. According to L’Équipe, he has 20 days to file an appeal.

PHOTO: IMAGO & Pressinphoto