Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves may make a return to the Premier League with Newcastle looking to welcome him.

After a successful stint at Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Portuguese midfielder is now a hot commodity among Premier League teams. His Premier League experience with Wolves makes him an ideal candidate.

This summer, Neves signed with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. That marked the end of his six-year stint at Molineux. The 26-year-old was an established superstar approaching his peak, so the decision came as a surprise.

A possible change of scenery for the player is unexpected. He only just relocated to the Middle East. However, the Portugal international is one of many newcomers struggling to settle into life in the Saudi Pro League.

Moreover, stories from England suggest that not all of the prominent personalities in Saudi Arabia will remain for long. There will be a large number of player transfers in the summer of 2024. Many of these past transfers will try to go back to Europe and the UEFA Champions League.

No Newcastle deal?

Newcastle eyes a transfer for Ruben Neves during the current winter transfer window. The Portugal midfielder’s $372,000 weekly salary includes hefty add-ons and loyalty incentives. He may not earn these if he leaves Saudi Arabia early.

Yet, their plans hinge on the result of a vote by clubs, a decision that could potentially prohibit affiliate organizations from engaging in business with each other. The Premier League clubs are going to approve a ban on teams loaning players from inside their ownership group during their upcoming vote next week.

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) owns both Al-Hilal and Newcastle. If the ruling hurts Newcastle’s chances, other clubs will jump on the move — one of which is another Premier League team that wants the center midfielder badly.

Arsenal to step up race

As a result of this verdict, Arsenal is reportedly exploring a loan bid for the Portuguese star in the next January transfer window. With crucial players like Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey out of action, the Gunners, have struggled in recent weeks.

This has highlighted the importance of having more passing options in the middle of the field. TEAMtalk claims that Arsenal’s sports director Edu has always admired the former outstanding player for Wolves.

Neves will need to make amends if he decides to return to England and play for Mikel Arteta. When the Gunners beat Wolves in February 2022, he ruffled feathers by suggesting Arteta’s players celebrated like they had won the league.

It was then that he made the following remark: “We saw the way they celebrated the win and that shows the level we are. I didn’t see Arsenal celebrating like this in the past 10 years – it was like they won the league.”

When the teams met again later in the season, Arsenal triumphed at home as well. Speaking to the media after the game, Arteta made a sly jab at Neves. “I encourage them to celebrate every victory. Because you can tell how difficult it is in this game to win football matches.

“Our supporters are the same, every time we win we should celebrate because when you lose or draw you know the faces are always [sad],” he said.

