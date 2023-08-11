Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that new star striker Rasmus Hojlund is not quite ready to play yet. The Red Devils recently paid Atalanta around $90 million to sign the young forward. However, Mail Sport reported that the club found out some somewhat concerning news during his medical.

According to the outlet, an MRI revealed that Hojlund currently has a “stress response hotspot” in his back. This could apparently develop into a possible stress fracture in the future. There are even suggestions that the injury means that the 20-year-old striker cannot play multiple matches in a week. United previously qualified for the Champions League and will play two games each week many times throughout the upcoming campaign. Despite the worries, United went ahead with the transfer and signed the striker to a five-year contract.

United confident Hojlund injury is not serious

Ten Hag reiterated this issue during his press conference on Friday. The manager claimed the youngster was not yet physically ready to play with the team, but oozed optimism when discussing the Hojlund injury. Although an official timetable for the player has not yet been released, the club has already ruled Hojlund out for at least the first two Premier League games.

“So as we said previously, he had a small issue and he’s not on the levels where our players are at this moment so we have to train him,” stated ten Hag. “A prognosis is always difficult to say. We are confident and we are positive.”

Manager happy with decision to buy Dane

Despite the concerns, he is happy with the decision to sign the injured Hojlund after not pursuing Harry Kane. United previously wanted to grab Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur. However, Spurs brass refused to sell their star to a direct rival. Kane is now set to join Bayern Munich.

“First of all, we have chosen a striker and we are really happy with our choice,” proclaimed the Red Devils coach. “[Kane’s] a great striker, clear, a goal maker, and apart from that he has all the conditions and abilities that you want to see in a striker. It’s a miss for the Premier League, absolutely.”

United will start their 2023/24 Premier League campaign at home against Wolves on Monday, August 14th. The Red Devils will then travel to north London to face Spurs without Kane the following weekend.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images