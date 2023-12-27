The Premier League’s hectic slate of games following Christmas concluded on Wednesday with teams on differing form. It’s that time of the year when some clubs fall into the relegation scrap. Chelsea hosted Crystal Palace and Wolves traveled to Brentford. In the late start, an in-form Everton welcomed the defending Premier League champions, Manchester City.

Each game delivered drama in its own right. Wolverhampton Wanderers thrashed Brentford at the Community Stadium. Suddenly, Brentford is thrown into the relegation scrap after losing six of its last seven games. Across London, Chelsea used a late penalty to secure all three points over Crystal Palace. Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke scored the goals for Crystal Palace to offset Michael Olise’s equalizer.

Chelsea leaves it late against Crystal Palace

Looking to find some semblance of form, Mauricio Pochettino named the eighth youngest starting lineup in Premier League history on Wednesday. With inexperienced players dotted across the pitch, Crystal Palace tried to strike early. Roy Hodgson’s side had a spell of early possession and chances that lasted a quarter of an hour. The Eagles failed to put away any chance, though, which allowed the talent in the young players of Chelsea to shine.

That happened at the 13-minute mark via Mykhailo Mudryk. Malo Gusto’s square pass found the left boot of Mudryk who passed it into the net to give Chelsea the lead. Mudryk had a chance to double the lead, but a strong save from Dean Henderson on a breakaway kept the lead at one. Palace took advantage to level the game in first-half stoppage time. Michael Olise contained Jordan Ayew’s pass with his chest before slamming the ball home with his second touch. It was 1-1 at the break.

The score remained that way for the next 43 minutes. Both sides had chances, and Chelsea had the ball in the back of the net via Nicolas Jackson. However, a narrow offside position from the Senegalese kept the game locked at one.

Three minutes after the disallowed goal, Chelsea had a corner that fell to Noni Madueke. Madueke took one touch before Eberechi Eze brought him down. Originally, the referee did not give a penalty. Upon a VAR review, though, Chelsea earned a penalty. Madueke stepped up and sent Henderson the wrong way.

That goal provided the difference as Chelsea picked up a crucial three points.

Wolves pile pressure on Thomas Frank

Wolverhampton Wanderers picked up their biggest win of the season, at least based on the scoreline, with a 4-1 pounding of Brentford. Hwang Hee-chan’s brace split goals from Mario Lemina and Jeanricner Bellegarde for Wolves’ four goals. Yoanna Wissa tried to bring Brentford back into the game as part of a flurry of goals in the first half.

That started with Mario Lemina, who now has goals in back-to-back games. His header sent Wolves ahead after 13 minutes. Hwang added Wolves’ second no more than a minute later. A dreadful error from Nathan Collins allowed Hwang to double the visitors’ advantage. Two minutes after that, Brentford was back in the game. Yoane Wissa finished off the hold-up play from Neal Maupay to halve Wolves’ lead.

Then, after 28 minutes, Wolves was back to its two-goal lead as Hwang secured his brace. More calamitous play from Brentford sprang the South Korean on goal again. He rolled the ball into the bottom right corner to give Wolves a 3-1 lead that it took into halftime.

In the second half, Brentford started well with decent chances. Goal-line clearances and near misses told the story, though. Frustration began to set in, and Wolves took advantage. After Wolves hit the post three minutes prior, Jeanricner Bellegarde put the game to bed in the 79th minute. Nathan Collins had another poor moment that led to a Wolves two-on-one. Matheus Cunha squared to Bellegarde who knocked the ball in.

Wolves have now won their last two games and three of the last five to go level on points with Chelsea.

Manchester City bounce back

In the third and final game of the day, Manchester City climbed back into the top four after coming back from behind to defeat Everton. In its first match after winning the FIFA Club World Cup, Manchester City started slowly. Everton opened the scoring in the 29th minute through a goal by Jack Harrison.

The Toffees continued to push forward, but it was Manchester City who scored the next goal. Phil Foden scored with a shot from outside the penalty area to even up the score in the 53rd minute.

City’s expertise continued to flow as Pep Guardiola won the match through goals from Julian Alvarez (64th minute) and Bernardo Silva (86th minute) to win the match 3-1 at Goodison Park.

