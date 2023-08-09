New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena was previously placed on administrative leave in late July. While the club and Major League Soccer did not reveal much about the issue at the time, potential details are starting to trickle in. The Revolution announced on Tuesday, August 1st that their coach allegedly made “inappropriate and insensitive remarks.” League officials are currently investigating the incident.

Nevertheless, MLS 360 co-host Kaylyn Kyle has now claimed that Arena used a racial slur towards someone at the club. The former Canada international made the allegation on Sirius XM’s The Football Show. Kyle was commenting about the Revs signing a new designated player and then switched to reference Arena’s suspension.

Apple host apologizes Bruce Arena racial slur comments

Kyle, however, then took to the social media app formerly known as Twitter to clarify her remarks. “On yesterday’s episode of The Football Show on Sirius XM, I made improper and inaccurate remarks about the basis for MLS’s review of Bruce Arena,” stated the MLS host.

“The league’s investigation – of which I have no knowledge or first-hand information – relates to allegations that the coach made insensitive remarks. I had no basis to say what I said on the show. Words have impact and I apologize for my actions. I spoke carelessly and should have been more mindful of my words.”

It remains to be seen if Kyle was merely guessing on the allegations or if she jumped the gun on releasing the information. The former soccer star is one of the key figures of Apple’s coverage of MLS. Along with hosting the wraparound show MLS 360, Kyle also features as a commentator and analyst during matches. Apple is currently in year one of their 10-year, $2.5 billion deal to broadcast MLS matches.

Revs players not aware of exact allegations of coach

The Athletic is also reporting that Arena is currently staying away from his team. He has supposedly not had any contact with the players or staff. The news outlet claims that Revolution players are essentially in the dark about the allegations as well. There does not appear to be an exact timetable regarding the investigation.

MLS suspended Arena for multiple matches in 2020 following inappropriate language toward a referee.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire