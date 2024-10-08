Darwin Nunez is set to be able to feature for Uruguay during the current international break. The star striker was previously suspended for five national team matches for his involvement during a postgame clash at Copa America 2024. The ugly incident marred the summer competition here in the United States.

Following a tense semifinal matchup with Colombia, several Uruguay players went into the stands to fight with opposing supporters. Four other of Nunez’s teammates were also handed bans because of the incident. The Liverpool forward, however, received the harshest punishment. Because of the penalty, Nunez sat out September’s World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Venezuela.

Nevertheless, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has now temporarily lifted Nunez’s suspension. The international body will officially review and analyze the case. Because of the new ruling, Nunez can now feature against Peru and Ecuador this month. Uruguay currently sits third in the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table. The top six teams in the final standings earn an automatic place in the tournament.

Lifted ban for Nunez with Uruguay is also good news for Liverpool

The news is not only positive for Uruguay but also for Liverpool. Nunez has mostly excelled with his national team yet has continued to struggle with the Reds. Many assumed that his offensive output would increase under new head coach Arne Slot. This, however, has not yet been the case.

The Dutch manager has regularly opted to start Diogo Jota in the center-forward position so far this season. The Portugal international has been the starting number nine for seven of the team’s nine games between the Premier League and Champions League. Jota has managed to score two goals and add an assist in these fixtures.

Nunez, on the other hand, has only been named the starter in the other two fixtures. The Uruguayan has one goal in these appearances. Despite the issues at the position, Liverpool currently leads the Premier League. Slot has the Reds atop the table thanks to a stout defense. The club has only allowed two goals in seven league fixtures so far.

Reds were previously hoping to schedule a friendly for Nunez

According to The Times, Liverpool was hoping to schedule a behind-closed-doors friendly during the international break. This move was specifically to help get Nunez more minutes on the pitch. Nevertheless, the recent CAS decision has essentially put the kibosh on the plans.

Liverpool, however, will likely prefer that Nunez gets playing time in actual matches that matter. Some national teams are playing mostly immaterial friendlies or in the Nations League. Meanwhile, Uruguay has two fairly important World Cup qualifiers coming up. Nunez should feature quite heavily for Marcelo Bielsa’s team.

The Reds will need Nunez to get back on track as soon as possible. While the Merseyside club is off to a flying start, their Premier League schedule has been pretty reasonable. This, however, will soon change.

Liverpool is playing seven total matches in 20 days following the current international break. To kick off this difficult stretch, the Reds face Chelsea, RB Leipzig, and Arsenal within a week. Liverpool will then continue by playing Brighton twice, Bayer Leverkusen, and finally Aston Villa on Nov. 9.

