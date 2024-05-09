A lot of buzz has been building up about the future of Barcelona’s offensive line in recent weeks.

Although he got off to a sluggish start this season, Robert Lewandowski has been on fire since the midway point of the season. Nonetheless, there are still those in the Blaugrana hierarchy who aren’t quite sold on his continued presence; and they have $34 million reasons to believe so.

Despite Lewandowski’s repeated denials, rumors about his departure continue to circulate. Meanwhile, Xavi Hernandez does not have the veteran’s understudy Vitor Roque included much in his plans.

Roque’s January move has, after five months, clearly not been a success. In the last four months, the Brazilian teenager has played in only 310 minutes of action. Truly, Xavi has kept him out of the season’s most pivotal games.

The situation became public knowledge last weekend when Roque’s agent, Andre Cury, called for either more playing time or a move. So, he rejected the Spanish coach’s idea of a loan. The Blaugrana will undoubtedly seek a successor this summer since the futures of their two primary attackers are uncertain.

Second time’s a charm?

According to the latest rumors, Darwin Nunez of Liverpool may fill this vacancy at Barcelona. The Uruguayan striker would be open to a transfer to Barcelona, writes Sport.

While he had previously stated his interest in playing for the Blaugrana, Benfica had already gotten their hands on him. During their time at Segunda, Almeria and Barca had reached an agreement in principle with Nunez for $8.6 million plus variables.

But the Catalans’ manager at the time, Ronald Koeman disapproved of the agreement and used his veto power. The player subsequently transferred to Benfica for $36.5 million. Two years later, he signed for Liverpool for $91 million.

All roads lead to Barcelona for Darwin Nunez

Recent games at Anfield have seen the Uruguayan striker sit on the bench; especially since he hasn’t given the Reds the clinical edge they needed this season. Jurgen Klopp’s team beat Tottenham 4-2 last weekend, and the 24-year-old came off the bench in the 75th minute.

After going eight games without a goal, the Liverpool star failed to impress once again. Just after the final whistle, Nunez’s personal Instagram erased every picture of him wearing a Liverpool jersey save for one.

It did nothing to quell fans’ curiosity regarding his long-term plans for the team. The speculation about a possible move to LaLiga powerhouse Barcelona simply added fuel to the fire.

Soon after, the Uruguayan and his fellow countryman Ronald Araujo were seen hanging out together. With the caption “My brother,” the Barca center back shared an Instagram photo of himself and Nunez.

It is hardly shocking that the two would meet; they are both Uruguayan and have played together on the national squad. But given the speculation around the center forward and Barcelona as of late, the timing is noteworthy.

Thus, the Catalan daily adds that the 24-year-old would give Barcelona a priority if the possibility presented itself; especially given the impending arrival of Arne Slot this summer and the uncertainty surrounding his future.

PHOTOS: IMAGO