The Mexico national team is currently finalizing upcoming friendly fixtures against a host of quality opponents. El Tri is set to face Panama in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final on Sunday, July 16th. After the match, the team will, like most other national sides, take time away from the pitch. However, Mexico is setting up some interesting matchups for the fall.

Although not officially announced just yet, El Tri is in talks to play Saudi Arabia and Australia during September. Australia is currently ranked 27th by FIFA and Saudi Arabia sits 53rd at the moment. England and South Korea are also possible matchups during this timeframe as well. The Three Lions are currently fourth in the rankings and the Koreans are ranked 28th by the world’s governing body of the sport.

USMNT avoid playing tougher teams in upcoming friendlies

While Mexico is taking their opportunity to schedule tougher opponents, the United States men’s national team has failed to do so. Instead, the Americans are set to face Oman and Uzbekistan in September. The two teams are currently ranked 73rd and 74th respectively by FIFA.

The two upcoming USMNT friendly fixtures stay in line with the team’s recent history of opponents. Under Gregg Berhalter, the US Men’s National Team have mostly opted to avoid tougher competition in recent years.

FOX Sports reported earlier in the summer that the USMNT was initially scheduled to face Argentina and Brazil this fall. However, these plans were forced to change after CONMEBOL altered their 2026 World Cup qualifying fixture list. Reporter Doug McIntyre stated at the time that the USMNT was essentially forced to play Oman and Uzbekistan because of lack of options. Nevertheless, Mexico has somehow since scheduled tougher fixtures in the process.

Mexico vs Australia and Saudi Arabia

There are current plans in place for Mexico to reportedly face Australia in Texas at AT&T Stadium this fall. The home of the Dallas Cowboys currently seats around 80,000 fans.

El Tri also have intentions to travel to England for their remaining game(s) in September as well.

