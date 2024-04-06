Amazingly, for someone so young, just sixteen years old, Lamine Yamal is already considered one of Barcelona’s top players, and Lionel Messi is his inspiration.

The teen’s first season with the Catalan powerhouses has been nothing short of spectacular. He apparently owes it to Lionel Messi.

From last August to the present, Yamal’s status with the Blaugrana has undergone tremendous adjustments. He was hardly a benchwarmer for the first squad last season. However, he became the club’s youngest player when he made his debut in April of last year against Real Betis.

The teenager has made the most of the chances that have presented themselves to him in the months following. In particular, securing the starting spot on the right flank has become easier for him with Raphinha’s injury. So in the time after, he became an integral part of Xavi Hernandez’s playing group.

Yamal and Messi follow the same diet

Now, the 16-year-old star talked about his growth in stature and weight, saying that he is working to become the best player he can be. Among the people who helped spark this transformation was, unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi.

He revealed to Mundo Deportivo that he had gained 6 kg of muscle thanks to a program Barcelona put him on. Like Lionel Messi did when he made it big in Catalonia, he has been increasing his fish consumption as part of his training regimen.

“I’ve gained about four kilos in weight and two centimeters in height in 2024. I’m at 1.81m now. Before, I used to go with my friends and eat whatever I wanted. Now, I follow the club’s advice. And I drink lots of water. I try to eat more fish because before it is more meat, and from here, I haven’t changed [my diet].”

Following a program tailored to his youth, he also said that he only lifts weights to the extent that the physios instruct him. The Spanish international’s recent success is clearly attributable to the alterations he made to his nutrition. It is safe to say that it has allowed him to perform at a high level.

Yamal on possibly inheriting Messi’s iconic No. 10 kit

Many believe he will follow in Messi’s footsteps to the top of the sport as he is a product of the same La Masia program. That led to speculation that he may replicate the famous eight-time Ballon d’Or winning player by donning the number 10 shirt in Catalonia.

Since Ansu Fati went on a season-long loan to Brighton, the No. 10 jersey is now empty. While Yamal is aware that his compatriot will get his kit number back when he returns, he admitted that he would want to wear it starting from next season.

“As you said, Ansu is the number 10 but if in the end he is not still here, it would be a source of pride. It would be a dream for any child to be Barcelona’s number 10. Nobody in this world would say no, but it’s something that the club has to manage.”

The promising youngster said he couldn’t wait for the PSG encounter and even made a prediction for the Paris leg. “[I’m approaching it] with great enthusiasm. It’s my first quarter-final tie and it’s a dream to be able to play in them.

“We’re all plugged in thinking about Wednesday’s game, which is going to be one of the most important of the season. We know that we have to play the way we play, to do our game, and to dominate them. I think we will win 1-0, with me scoring!”

