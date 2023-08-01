A Kylian Mbappe transfer away from Paris Saint-Germain looks even more increasingly likely now. The superstar forward had the opportunity to trigger an automatic one-year extension on his contract prior to August 1st. However, he opted not to make the move and the club will now soon set a final decision on his future.

Real Madrid still probable landing spot for Mbappe

Although PSG framed the Mbappe transfer last summer as a three-year contract, this wasn’t necessarily true. The agreement was essentially a two-year deal with a player option for a third year. PSG has put their star player up for sale, but there has not yet been an agreement with a team. A Saudi Pro League side previously offered the Frenchman a contract worth nearly $1 billion. Nevertheless, Mbappe rejected the move to the Middle East.

PSG brass collectively assume that their star solely wants to join Real Madrid. The Spanish side has, however, not made a bid for the player just yet. There are suggestions that Los Blancos will play the long game and wait to sign Mbappe as a free agent next summer. PSG has other plans though.

Barca, Chelsea may enter race for Frenchman

Because of the massive money it would take to strike a deal with both PSG and Mbappe, few teams can afford the move. There are suggestions that Barcelona offered the Ligue 1 champs three players in a swap agreement for Mbappe. This included Ousmane Dembele, Gavi, and Raphinha. PSG is supposedly not interested in the deal.

Another report claims that PSG officials “expect” Chelsea to enter the race for the French star. Blues co-owner Todd Boehly has shown that he is not afraid to splash the cash and reportedly even called PSG regarding Mbappe. Nevertheless, any potential deal needs Mbappe’s blessing, as seen in Al Hilal’s previous offer.

August will likely prove to be a dramatic month for both Mbappe and his current club. PSG begin Ligue 1 play on Aug. 12 and it remains to be seen if the Frenchman will feature in the game. The Parisians also have to name their official Champions League squad by Sep. 4, three days after the transfer window closes.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire