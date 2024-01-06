A way out of Manchester United has been presented to Anthony Martial. Since joining United from Monaco in 2015, the French international’s form has been all over the place. In 317 appearances, he has scored 90 goals.

Last season, the Frenchman returned to Old Trafford and scored nine goals in 29 appearances. He had a disappointing loan at Sevilla in 2020-21, scoring only once in 12 games.

But once the ongoing season ends, Martial’s contract will expire. However, Erik ten Hag recently shocked supporters by saying that United were negotiating a new contract with the striker.

During Thursday’s news conference, Ten Hag was questioned about the reasons behind extending the offer of a new agreement to the ex-Monaco player.

“We are talking with Rafael Varane, with Anthony Martial. It is an internal discussion between the club and the player”, he said.

Latest reports go against Ten Hag’s statement

They have the option to extend Martial’s contract for another year if they decide to do so. However, new information seems to contradict Ten Hag’s statements. The Frenchman has been with the Red Devils for nine years, but they want to break ways with him.

It seems United have finally had enough of the 28-year-old after a series of seasons of mediocre Premier League performance (only 12 goals). To avoid losing money in the summer, the club would rather sell him in January than let him go for free.

Erik ten Hag has explained Martial’s continued absence as the consequence of an illness

This, however, is conditional upon United’s ability to acquire a suitable replacement for the center forward. There have been rumors about Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Timo Werner. However, Werner seems to be joining Tottenham instead.

Whatever the case may be, United seems to have found a buyer for Martial. The Frenchman is supposedly in Fenerbahce’s sights, and the club allegedly made an initial bid to recruit him this month instead of waiting until summer.

Initial bid on table

In the Super Lig, the Turkish powerhouses are now unrivaled in the first position. The club is reportedly seeking to strengthen its roster by adding Martial. He would join Edin Dzeko and Dusan Tadic in the offensive lineup.

Takvim, a Turkish news site, reports that Fenerbahce see the acquisition of Anthony Martial as a turning point in the club’s strategy for league and European play. Furthermore, they assert that the improved performance of other team members may serve as inspiration to elevate their own game.

The Yellow Canaries have made an initial bid of $8.7 million to acquire the services of the 28-year-old. Furthermore, the article claims that the Super Lig giants are confident in their “good relationship” with the Premier League team.

Earlier this year in the summer, United traded midfielder Fred to the Super Lig club. As a result, Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir moved to the Old Trafford.

Since Martial has been out with an illness for the past month, Ten Hag does not think the forward will be fit to play in Monday’s FA Cup match against Wigan. For the France international, the 2023–24 season will probably be the last straw in an unremarkable Old Trafford career.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Sportimage : IMAGO / Sportsphoto