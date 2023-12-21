Reports indicate that certain Barcelona players want head coach Xavi to step down, which has led to a tense scenario in the Blaugrana dressing room. These whispers began after their 1-0 UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 4 loss to Shakhtar on Nov. 7.

Most recently, after witnessing his Barcelona squad fight to a La Liga victory over Almeria, the Spaniard right to be frustrated with his players. Although they have yet to claim a La Liga victory this season, Almeria came close to stealing a point against the defending champions.

The away side were within striking distance of a draw, but Sergi Roberto helped his side win the 3-2 thriller in the dying minutes. The club hierarchy, nevertheless, has set goals for the 43-year-old to reach if he wants to remain.

Rafa Marquez lined as Xavi successor at Barcelona

The former Al Sadd coach has a pair of major goals: to win La Liga once again and advance past the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The Catalans are only third in the rankings after 18 rounds, which is a fair point to make.

They trail Girona by six points, but Girona still has a game in hand. With two points separating them from first position, Real Madrid take second place. This has led to speculation that their former player, Rafael Marquez may be a candidate for the Catalans. Right now, he’s helping out Barcelona’s reserve squad.

The Mexican is familiar with the club’s organizational structure. Barcelona’s administration rates him highly. It was in 2003 when Monaco sold Rafa Marquez to Barcelona. With the Spanish giants, he won four La Liga championships, one Copa Del Rey, three Spanish Super Cups, two UEFA Champions League trophies, and one UEFA Super Cup.

Marquez recently addressed his desire to lead the club’s first team: “Is it a dream to train Barcelona? You have to work hard to get to that position. In the end, time will decide.

“Today, the most important thing for me is to prepare myself very well to continue acquiring experience and when the opportunity is given to be prepared. Hopefully. I will be as ready as possible, but perhaps to follow other lines or go elsewhere.”

Such remarks couldn’t have come at a worse moment for Xavi.

“You have to support him because he is prepared and we hope that the good results will come. He is very capable and has full support within the club and the board. Barca is in good hands.”

What does it mean for Xavi?

Nonetheless, Xavi will maintain his position as manager of the Camp Nou outfit, according to the Spanish publication Marca. It would seem that the board has decided to retain him on staff until June regardless of the outcome.

The legendary midfielder is the perfect coach for the club, according to their president Joan Laporta. The team will be able to turn things around under his guidance. The board is not contemplating a replacement despite the current state of affairs. Uneven performances and dipping results are raising eyebrows around the Catalan side.

Unless the coach personally chooses to step down, this will undoubtedly happen. But at this point, it is very improbable since he has repeatedly stated his belief in his ability to turn around Barcelona’s season.

Laporta would afford Rafa Marquez control of the squad.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.