For the second summer running, Manchester United is making a tour of the USA in 2024 to play a series of friendlies against other clubs. Fans already know several of the opponents. For example, Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils are playing rivals Arsenal and Liverpool in the United States. More games will follow, but fans can already make plans to see Manchester United when it makes the trip across the pond in late July and early August 2024.

Here are the tickets that are available right now:

Arsenal vs Manchester United – July 27, time TBD – Inglewood, CA: Tickets

Man United vs Liverpool – August 3, 7:30 PM – Columbia, SC: Tickets

The first game for Manchester United is on Saturday, July 27, against Arsenal. This game is at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area. Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke also owns the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL, which play their games at SoFi Stadium. SoFi is also hosting several important soccer games over the next several years, including games at the World Cup in 2026 and the Copa America in 2024.

One week later, United travels east to Columbia, SC, to play Liverpool. Williams-Brice Stadium, which is a college football venue for the University of South Carolina, is hosting its first soccer game when it welcomes two of the most-followed teams in the world. The capacity of the stadium is just shy of 80,000, which means there is ample opportunity to get tickets to the game.

Further information regarding times, if necessary, will come out closer to the games. They are both on Saturdays, though, which makes the entire afternoon a possibility for the first game in California.

As stated, Manchester United will play more than just these two games. There are plans for a third game in the United States. In all likelihood, that will happen in the days between the fixtures against Arsenal and Liverpool. The opponent and date for that game will come before the end of the current campaign.

Other teams coming to the United States

As we near the summer of 2024, more teams reaffirm their commitment to playing in the United States. In addition to Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, several other clubs have announced games in the United States this summer. Chelsea, Manchester City, and Aston Villa are three Premier League clubs coming stateside. Other clubs may also want to take advantage with so much soccer coming to the US over the next several years.

