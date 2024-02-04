It is being rumored that Bruno Fernandes turned down a massive opportunity to join the Saudi Pro League in the January transfer window.

It would seem that the Manchester United captain is keen on staying and winning trophies at Old Trafford. All the while maintaining his star status in Europe.

For United, Fernandes has been a mainstay in the starting lineup for the last five years. Ever since he joined from Sporting, the Portuguese striker has scored 71 goals and assisted on 60 more in 215 appearances.

The Old Trafford fans will be hoping he stays put for the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, Saudi clubs have warned them about that possibility this January.

Record claims that Al-Hilal of the Saudi Pro League made an “astronomical offer” to acquire the attacking midfielder. Regardless, the Portuguese declined the opportunity to relocate there, while the specifics remain unknown.

Furthermore, the article implies that he replied unfavorably to the proposition, suggesting that he did it without much consideration.

He cited his belief that he had unresolved business in European football with the Red Devils as the cause. Fernandes wants to be able to advance United’s Champions League campaign beyond the round of 16.

Furthermore, the article implies that he is eager to continue challenging for club championships. Especially since he has only ever achieved a League Cup during his tenure in Manchester.

The Red Devils will face either Bristol City or Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup fifth round later this month. They see it as their one legitimate shot at winning a trophy this season.

However, Fernandes has turned down a deal that most would consider “irrefutable” as well as the chance to reunite with Jorge Jesus, his former manager in Lisbon.

Not only United target for Saudi clubs

Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane are among the many famous players who have already transferred to the oil-rich Gulf country to play with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Thus, recently, Saudi Arabia has been home to a slew of European superstars.

The allure of very profitable transactions is strong for some. As a result, it was maybe anticipated that Fernandes’ mind might be swayed to some extent.

Much as in the summer, many more players were linked with moves during the winter transfer window. Besides the Portuguese, United players like Casemiro and Raphael Varane are also part of this group.

They had been a speculated target for the Saudis in the months before January.

Bruno Fernandes is integral to Manchester United’s season

Al-Hilal to go back for Fernandes again

However, when the summer transfer window rolls around, Al-Hilal will supposedly rekindle their pursuit of the United captain. Especially, after their January attempt was unsuccessful.

If the same source is to be believed, the Riyadh side is holding firm on a lucrative contract for the 29-year-old. After the 2023-24 season concludes, they want to make another bid.

Jorge Jesus’ squad has accumulated 53 points from 19 league matches this season. It has put them seven points clear of Al-Nassr for second place in the Saudi Pro League.

Famous players already grace Al-Hilal’s roster. Malcom, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Kalidou Koulibaly are among the players they’ve brought in.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sportimage