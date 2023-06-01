Saturday’s FA Cup Final coverage plans see a first-ever Manchester Derby at this stage in the competition. The Premier League winners from the blue half of Manchester take on the League Cup winners from the red. With Wembley Stadium hosting the game yet again, it could be a chance for Manchester City to take one step closer to an elusive treble. If that does come to fruition, City would be the second to win the treble. The other was Manchester United in 1999.

Therefore, United has added incentive to pull off a result in this game. That said, completing a domestic cup double in Erik ten Hag’s first season is a great start to the Dutchman’s regime.

For those interested in the United States, the FA Cup TV schedule runs through ESPN+. Then, for the Final on Saturday, it is no surprise to see the game is only available on the paid-streaming platform. However, ESPN is sending Jon Champion to England to call the contest live from Wembley Stadium.

FA Cup Final Coverage Plans

Kickoff time: 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT – Saturday, June 3

Watch now (in USA): Live on ESPN+.

Commentators: Jon Champion and Jim Beglin.

US TV: Match is available exclusively on ESPN+.

ESPN’s coverage of the FA Cup Final has on-site commentators and reporters to go along with the studio crew back in the United States. With Jon Champion and Jim Beglin on the call for ESPN’s English-language coverage at the massive ground, Alexis Nunes and former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha will be on the pitch with news as the game unfolds.

ESPN has put several FA Cup games this season on its main TV channels. For example, a qualifying game between Wrexham and Blyth Spartans aired on ESPN2. However, almost all games in this year’s competition have been available only on ESPN+.

Also, this is a chance for ESPN to drive subscriptions to its service. With a Manchester Derby, more American viewers would watch this game, particularly as it is a cup final.

Manchester Derby with a cup on the line

This is the third time Manchester City is playing Manchester United this season. Of course, the other two times they met came in league play. In the first game, Manchester City rocked United at the Etihad, 6-3. However, in the return leg at Old Trafford, Manchester United picked up a dramatic win, 2-1.

Regardless of who wins this game, City or United are the fourth different winner of the FA Cup in the last four seasons. City’s last FA Cup title was just outside that range, back in 2019 when it destroyed Watford, 6-0. United won the FA Cup under Louis van Gaal in 2016. It defeated Crystal Palace in extra time.

