Manchester City have won the Premier League title for a third successive season as Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening. This is also the club’s fifth League title in six seasons under manager Pep Guardiola.

City could potentially win the treble this season as they face Inter Milan in the Champions League final and will also take on archrivals Manchester United in the FA Cup Final.

Manchester City win Premier League

In January, Arsenal were the runaway favorites for the league title having an eight-point lead over Guardiola’s side. However, the Gunners’ capitulation has been spectacular since then. Arsenal have won only twice of their last eight games, while City have been ruthless recently, winning all their last 11 games in the league.

This has coincided with City brushing aside Arsenal twice, both home and away playing a spectacular brand of football. City winning the title with three games to spare would have hardly crossed anyone’s mind until last month, but it goes to show their domination in the league.

Erling Haaland dominates league

Summer signing Erling Haaland has been instrumental to Guardiola’s style of play this season. The Norwegian has scored 36 times, a Premier League record, meaning he has scored more than one-third of his side’s 92 goals in 25 games.

Having won the title for the fifth time, Guardiola is now joint third as the most successful manager in Premier League history.

The Spaniard is only behind Alex Ferguson, George Ramsey, and Bob Paisley on an elusive list. Guardiola said earlier this week that winning the Premier League is the “most important” as it takes a whole season of hard work.

City captain Ilkay Gundogan, who has been a key figure in midfield took to Twitter to share his thoughts, saying, “To have helped the club win a third straight Premier League title is something very special.

The Premier League is undoubtedly the most demanding and competitive in the world so that tells you everything about what an achievement this is. This squad is so talented and so special and to have been captain this season has been an enormous privilege.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images