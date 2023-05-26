Leeds United could lose some key players ahead of the summer transfer market, including American Tyler Adams. The club currently sits 19th in the Premier League table. Consequently, relegation looks likely. If the Whites drop down to the Championship, other clubs may plunder Elland Road for players.

One player that would likely leave Leeds should they be relegated is Adams, who has missed considerable time with injury. The United States men’s national team star is reportedly being tracked by some top teams. It was revealed in April that AC Milan was interested in the midfielder should Leeds be relegated. New reports now suggest that Manchester United is also tracking the American.

Leeds United could lose Tyler Adams after just one season

Football Insider claims that the Red Devils want to sign Adams in the coming months. The 24-year-old midfielder only just joined Leeds last summer in a deal worth around $17 million from RB Leipzig. Despite the club’s disappointing season, Adams has been one of the bright spots for the team.

Currently, Adams is dealing with an injury to his hamstring. His last appearance for club or country was in the middle of March. However, the injury should not deter other clubs from targeting him this summer. Adams will most likely be ready to go for the start of the 2023/24 season.

American racked up impressive stats despite injury

Although he has missed the last 11 Premier League matches for Leeds, Adams has still put up solid numbers in midfield. In fact, he has recorded more tackles than Declan Rice, Ruben Neves, and Bruno Guimarães. His 35 top-flight interceptions rank highly as well. This currently tops highly-rated defensive midfielders Rodri, Fabinho, and Casemiro.

Leeds will find out their fate on Sunday, as the Premier League ends their current campaign. The Whites face Tottenham Hotspur in a must-win match. To avoid relegation, they have to beat Spurs and also hope Everton loses and Leicester City avoids victory against West Ham.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images