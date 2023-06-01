Manchester United may have to pay Harry Maguire a large chunk of change to leave the club this summer. The center back has fallen in the pecking order since arriving at the club in 2019. After multiple underwhelming seasons with the team, it seems likely that the central defender will soon move on to another club.

Player’s salary could make transfer difficult

However, a deal may difficult to strike due to Maguire’s hefty wages at United. The Daily Mail claims that the center back currently makes about $237,000 per week at the club. It seems extremely unlikely that any other team in the world would potentially match this salary. Because of this, United could pay the player the difference in his weekly wages.

Maguire still also has two more years remaining on his contract with the Red Devils. Assuming Maguire receives an offer of about half of what he currently makes, United would then possibly foot the rest of the bill. This could be a payment of around $12 million.

United manager says decision is up to Maguire

The England international has made just 16 total starts of 61 possible matches during the current campaign. Club manager Erik ten Hag has instead opted for Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, and even full Luke Shaw in the position. The manager recently claimed that Maguire potentially leaving the club this summer is “a decision he has to make.”

“No one would be happy with this situation,” ten Hag recently told The Times. “He is not as well. He trains always on best levels, so with 100 percent effort. So he handles that situation well and he’s in that manner and in his captaincy he’s important for the squad.”

Ten Hag was then asked directly by the outlet’s Henry Winter if Maguire will remain in Manchester. “Let’s say I’m happy he’s here and when we needed him he did his job. But it’s also a decision he has to make,” responded the manager.

United still have one more match remaining on the fixture list this season. The club is set to play crosstown rivals Manchester City for the FA Cup trophy on Saturday. This could very well be Maguire’s final game as a Red Devil.

PHOTO: IMAGO / News Images