Manchester United is trying to acquire Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in the final days of the transfer window.

United first expressed some interest in the Moroccan international midfielder at the beginning of the summer. However, until now, no significant progress has been made in the negotiations. There has been a change, though, as the transfer deadline of this Friday approaches. Since Amrabat has said he will only leave Fiorentina, United is attempting to sign him on loan.

Does United loan offer for Amrabat entertain Fiorentina?

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils are now seeking to negotiate a loan deal for the Moroccan international. The publication mentions although the 27-year-old player would want to play for United, the club’s financial fair play issues make a permanent transfer to Old Trafford difficult.

Amrabat has a contract with the Serie A side Fiorentina through 2024, with an additional year’s extension possible. The squad, however, has started the new season without him.

The midfielder has been practicing alone throughout this period because the Italian team demanded over 20 million euros to let Morocco’s World Cup hero leave. Consequently, reports from Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio suggest Viola had turned down Manchester United’s loan offer for the player in the past few hours.

United desperate need of help in midfield

United has been a team that has been full of hype. Still, the additions of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund this summer await better results. Multiple sources indicated Erik ten Hag is considering recruiting more help, especially in midfield.

Players like Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are still productive. Yet, each is already in his 30s. Also, Mason Mount is fighting back from an injury. Moreover, Fred departed for Turkey, which left Erik ten Hag shorthanded in the center of the field. Finally, Scotland international Scott McTominay may go. United must add to its midfield to shore up depth.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto