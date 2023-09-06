Manchester City is reportedly joining the long line of clubs interested in Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson. The 18-year-old Ireland international is set to become one of the most sought-after players in next year’s summer transfer window. Despite his age, the striker is quickly turning heads in the Premier League.

After playing sparingly in the top division last season, Ferguson netted a hat trick against mighty Newcastle at the weekend. The teenage sensation now has four goals in as many league matches so far during the current campaign. After the impressive display, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi told reporters that the youngster could become one of the best forwards in all of Europe.

“He can become big, big, big. His qualities are enough to become a great player. He can become one of the best, the top scorer in Europe,” proclaimed De Zerbi. “He was born in 2004. He’s 18. I don’t know how many players are young, that score like him.”

Report claims City could deploy Evan Ferguson alongside Haaland

iNews is now reporting that Premier League powerhouse Manchester City is interested in potentially signing Ferguson next year. Nevertheless, the Champions League winners are not looking for a backup to superstar Erling Haaland. According to the outlet, City manager Pep Guardiola may want to deploy both forwards together at the same time.

City, however, will certainly not be the only big club to ask about Ferguson in 2024. Most, if not all, of the top English teams will likely be linked with the budding star within the next year. Top foreign clubs across Europe are also set to be interested in Ferguson as well.

Seagulls have had no problem selling key players in recent seasons

Brighton has had a recent history of selling top talents to make a profit. The South Coast club brought in over $200 million this summer alone by selling three key players. Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Roberto Sanchez all departed the team during the recent transfer window.

De Zerbi acknowledged the fact that Ferguson could end up like the aforementioned trio. However, the coach also claimed that it is important for the club to purchase sufficient replacements for outgoing players as well. “It’s normal for Brighton to sell players. Important thing for Brighton is not to keep but to find the replacement,” stated De Zerbi. “This is right work we need to do.”

Although Ferguson is coming off a hat trick with Brighton, he will miss Ireland’s upcoming 2024 Euro qualifiers against France and the Netherlands. The striker reported to his national team, but scans showed that he currently has a minor knee injury.

