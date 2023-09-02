Evan Ferguson scored a fine hat trick as Brighton beat Newcastle United 3-1 on Saturday evening.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side were at their very best as they picked up their third Premier League win in four games continuing their impressive start to the season.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 27th minute after a moment to forget for Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope.

The English stopper failed to clear his lines and could only parry away Billy Gilmour’s long-range effort onto the path of Ferguson who scored from close range.

The Magpies hardly recovered and looked toothless on the day failing to gather any momentum to help them get back into the game.

Ferguson and Brighton tore Newcastle apart

Eddie Howe’s side were far from their best and the Seagulls took full advantage midway in the second half as they doubled their advantage. It was Gilmour who found Ferguson in cares of space in the final third and the teenager found the bottom corner from 25 yards with a wonderful curling effort.

The Irishman then completed his hat trick in the 70th through a stroke of fortune. His left-footed strike too a deflection of Fabian Schar wrongfooting Pope as the ball rolled into the back of the net to confirm the points on the day for the hosts.

Newcastle did get a consolation in stoppage time when substitute Callum Wilson finished off a fine Magpies move. Howe’s side, however, would be disappointed with their performance on the day as they were outfoxed and outwitted in every department.

Last week they lost to 10-man Liverpool and their performance at the Amex would raise a lot of concerns.

The Tyneside outfit will look to bounce back after the international break as they have now lost three of the opening four games and are winless since the opening day of the season. They host Brentford next, and three points would surely be a must.

Brighton, meanwhile, will look to continue their impressive run as they travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sportimage