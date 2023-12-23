The Premier League has set the start and finish dates for the 2024-25 season, with a gap of 90 days between seasons.

The current campaign is approaching the halfway mark, with the release of the start and conclusion dates, we have a better idea of what the next season will bring.

Kickoff for the 2024-25 Premier League season is set for August 17.

Fans of the sport look forward to the annual mid-August kickoff with great anticipation, and this decision is in line with that tradition. Compared to this year’s campaign, which kicked up on August 11, the next one will start six days later.

But not only will it be 90 days after the current season ends, but it will also follow Euro 2024 and the Copa America. In fact, players will have very little downtime between the two international competitions and their teams’ pre-season training sessions.

When will 2024-25 Premier League season start?

Unfortunately, there has been a significant alteration to the holiday match schedule, which the league has acknowledged. This modification was presumably made to minimize any logistical problems or negative reactions from fans.

To give everyone a chance to spend Christmas Eve with their loved ones, the Premier League has canceled all games scheduled for that day. This move follows criticism from this season and demonstrates the league’s dedication to its players’ well-being and the happiness of its supporters.

In addition, the league has already made plans to modify festive match rounds so that players have more time to relax. They will have plenty of downtime between matches thanks to the promise that no club will play within 60 hours of each other. This move shows that the English league is serious about looking out for its players, even at this busy time of year.

Additionally, the league has planned accordingly to give teams like Manchester City and Chelsea enough time to prepare for the next season and recuperate from injuries. They have taken into consideration other important events like as the 2025 Club World Cup, which has been enlarged.

The Premier League fixtures have been released

When will 2024-25 Premier League season end?

As per the norm, all games will be played at the same time on May 25, 2025, which is also the finish date of the league.

The upcoming European Championship in Germany is a contributing factor from June 14 to July 14, 2024.

An official statement from the Premier League stated: “The Premier League 2024/25 season dates have been confirmed, with the campaign starting on Friday 17 August 2024, 90 days after the 2023/24 Premier League concluded on 19 May.

“The final match round of the 2024/25 season will be played on 25 May 2025, when all matches will kick off simultaneously as usual.

“In keeping with previous commitments made to clubs to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, arrangements will be made to allow more rest time over three of the festive match rounds, with no club playing within 60 hours of another match. There will be no fixture on 24 December 2024.

“The 2024/25 season will consist of 33 weekends, four midweek round of matches and one Bank Holiday Matchweek.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sebastian Frej