Lyon dismissed manager Laurent Blanc following a disastrous start to the 2023/24 Ligue 1 campaign. Jean-François Vulliez is taking over as interim manager until Lyon can lock in a full-time manager. The club is bottom of the Ligue 1 table following a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of PSG just before the September international break.

After four games in league play, Lyon has just one point. The club’s only point was a draw on the road against Nice. Lyon lost both of its home games 4-1. On matchday two, Montpellier opened a three-goal lead before Lyon could score. Then, most recently, Laurent Blanc oversaw PSG demolishing Lyon while fans berated their players.

Following the game, Lyon ultras ripped into the Lyon players for disrespecting the shirt. Supporters said the players had no right to sulk now that the transfer window is closed. They had to pony up and perform. Lyon players stood on the field listening to the diatribe.

That was just before the international break. When they return, Lyon will have a new manager, but not a permanent one.

Laurent Blanc struggles mightily with Lyon

Laurent Blanc arrived as the manager of Lyon during the 2022/23 season. With Lyon in ninth at the time, Blanc replaced Peter Bosz. Blanc only got the club into seventh, which meant it missed out on European competition for the second straight season.

Blanc, the former boss of PSG and France among others, failed to impress in his first season. Lyon reached the Coupe de France semifinals. However, eight league losses to go along with 14 wins was not a fruitful ratio. A dismal start to the campaign in 2023/24 piled the pressure on the French manager.

Now, Lyon will work under Vulliez, the youth academy manager for Lyon. Valencia boss Gennaro Gattuso and Red Star Belgrade manager Habib Beye are two names that are circling for Lyon.

