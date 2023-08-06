Romelu Lukaku’s expected third return to Serie A, this time with Juventus, has become one of the summer’s major soap dramas.

Under Massimiliano Allegri’s direction, the Bianconeri hope to improve their roster at the Allianz Stadium.

There has been little improvement in Dusan Vlahovic’s play since the Italian coach returned to the club despite his best attempts to maximize the striker’s potential.

Meanwhile, the Turin side’s extensive negotiations with the Belgian startled his old club, Inter.

Angered by the player’s covert talks with their arch-rivals, the Nerazzurri opted to pull out of the race to bring Lukaku back to the Giuseppe Meazza.

Lukaku expressed his love for Inter

While the situation escalated rapidly, the sudden breakdown of negotiations with Inter had been building for months.

The next day after the Italians’ defeat in the UEFA Champions League Final, the player agreed to the conditions of a deal with Juventus, as reported by Gianluca Di Marzio.

In light of the Nerazzurri’s defeat to Manchester City on June 10, the Sky Italia journalist has pointed out that the 30-year-old ace signed with the Old Lady on June 12.

Even more surprisingly, the Belgian striker only took the next day to thank the Inter supporters, thanked them for their support, and spoke about his devotion to the club.

Things were brewing for long time

In addition, according to Di Marzio, Lukaku’s first conversations with Juventus took place in March. Bianconeri’s coach has requested that the team sign a designated No. 9 for the next season. No player, though, was a greater match for his requirements than the Belgian.

The fact that the Belgian was then playing for their rivals was undoubtedly an issue. Yet the Bianconeri went ahead and tried things nonetheless. They reasoned there was nothing to lose by testing the feasibility of such a bold and seemingly impossible plan of action.

Moreover, this March, Lukaku’s attorney was in touch with then-Juventus sporting director, Giovanni Manna. At that point, nobody had come to a consensus. Nonetheless, the planting of the seed had already occurred. So, the veteran had been seriously considering a transfer to Juventus over the last several months of the season.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Belga